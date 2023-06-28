New British Musical SIN Will Showcase at The Other Palace Studio in August

Sin The Musical will showcase at The Other Palace Studio for four nights this August. After a sold out performance at the Arcola Theatre during the Grimeborn Opera Festival last year, this new musical will continue its journey in Victoria. From the mind of a young writer, John-Michael Mahoney, the shows creation started in 2017. Finally reaching the stage in 2022, the reception indicated that the show had potential. After a year of reworking and development, Sin The Musical is ready to hit the stage again.

With an amazing cast of young performers bringing the show to life, you are plunged into 1920's New York and the age of prohibition. The cast includes Gaby Coleman, Lucy Lombard, Houston McDowall, Harry Osborne, Taylor Quinnell, Camile Reid, George Russell, Thomas Stansfield, Renan Teodoro, Charlie Toland, Alex Webster, and additional musical direction by Angelo Deller-Tsocos

This is a new story with fresh music that blends jazz with contemporary pop and musical theatre. You will catch many different genres flowing through the score to tell a dark tale of wannabe gangster and the twisted fate they are destined to meet.

The year is 1920. When Jack Thompson runs into an unexpected inheritance, he attempts to set up a speakeasy with his friends. Though just petty criminals, their ambition is dangerously large. The money starts flooding in, and with this comes opportunity. But opportunity can't always be shared, and there's not enough to go around. It's only a matter of time before people show their true colours in the form of the seven deadly sins. Conflict and betrayal is injected when two mysterious figures arrive to cause trouble. Soon even the innocent have to get their hands dirty.

Watch this small organisation tear itself apart for love, money, and the tragic promise of more. The city is big, the people are deadly, and the music's ready to go. Are you ready to go back? After all, it has to start somewhere.