New British Musical MAISON MAC Releases World Premiere Recording

The world premiere recording of new British musical MAISON MAC is released today and available on all streaming platforms. With music, lyrics and book by Sam Woof (newly crowned one of The Stage's “Fringe Five” of 2023), and music by Rudy Percival, the recording features performances by Lucy Carter, Pétur Svavarsson, Job Greuter, and El Haq Latief.

Macbeth with Michelin stars; Maison Mac is a deliciously dark new musical set in the cut-throat world of fine dining. With a sharply contemporary script and a score that blends pop with musical theatre, Shakespeare's classic becomes a cancel culture thriller about two twenty-somethings who sacrifice everything to get to the top. Will anyone make it out unscathed? Can anyone stand the heat of the kitchen?

Like the titular play, Maison Mac is a musical about the white-hot heat of ambition and the lust for power. With a dramatic, fast-paced and joyously pop score, the show also explores gender, gender-queerness, and the navigation of identity in the ferociously masculine world of professional kitchens.

A timely adaption that explores the aggressive rise of cancel culture, Maison Mac trades in daggers for DMs and denunciations. This transposition of the classic unravels the moral complexities of this new culture, in a story where all characters are deeply flawed and there is no clear villain.

Writers Sam Woof and Rudy Percival said: “Approaching Shakespeare's Macbeth is a daunting task, but the story we tell in Maison Mac of grim ambition seems to haunt our modern world - in our politics, our jobs, ourselves. At a time when our value is determined by our success, and having both worked in the service industry, we saw an opportunity for a relatable and yet brutal retelling of this classic. Professional kitchens are difficult spaces; they are strict and hierarchical, ferociously masculine and ruthlessly perfectionist. In the heat of the kitchen, Maison Mac explores the clashes between generations, between genders, and very different versions of queerness.

This show brings together all the things we love most about theatre: big musicals, great thrillers, and stories with complex queer characters and endless moral ambiguities. We ask big questions without pretending to know the answers! We're thrilled to finally share Maison Mac with audiences around the world.”

Maison Mac is made possible with the generous support of Help Musicians, who helped fund the musical's Concept EP recording.

To listen to the EP, visit HERE.

Sam Woof (music, lyrics, book) is a theatre-maker based in London. Their work focuses on blending text and music across a range of theatrical forms. This year they were prestigiously hailed as one of The Stage's “Fringe Five”. As writer/director, credits include ‘Sex with Friends and Other Tiny Catastrophes: A Chamber Musical' (North Wall Arts Centre, Musical Theatre Review's Edinburgh Fringe Special Award), ‘Fine Thanks: A Verbatim Musical' (Savoy Theatre) and ‘Don't Shoot the Albatross' (Vaults Festival). Assistant director credits include ‘Enron' (Oxford Playhouse), ‘Something in the Air' (Jermyn Street Theatre), ‘Top Hat' (The Mill at Sonning) and ‘The Swell' (Orange Tree Theatre). Sam is the artistic director of GOYA Theatre Company and the resident assistant director at the Orange Tree Theatre. They have a master's degree in theatre directing from Birkbeck College London and a double first from the University of Oxford. They currently have two musicals on tour in the UK: ‘Four Felons and a Funeral' (The Other Palace et al.) and ‘Actually, Love' (Omnibus Theatre et al.). https://www.samwoof.co.uk

Rudy Percival (music, producer) is a composer/songwriter and creative producer. His music is rooted in narrative and melodrama, and he specialises in creating new theatrical work. His work as a composer/sound designer includes The Mozart Question (Barn Theatre Cirencester, 2022), Between, (Silk Street Theatre, 2021), Turning the Screw (New Wimbledon Theatre, 2022), and Deeper and Deeper (Above the Stag Theatre, 2022). He co-produced A Little New Music (The Phoenix Arts Club, 2022), a cabaret championing the work of ten new musical theatre songwriters, including his own songs, To Know You, and Where Next?. Other standalone songs include Marry Me, written for a live performance installation at the Van Gogh House in Brixton (2022), and Don't You Remember?, which premiered at the Angela Burgess Recital Hall (2022). He has a master's degree in composition from the Royal Academy of Music, and a bachelor's degree in composition from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. https://www.rudypercival.com/

CREATIVES

Sam Woof (Composer / Lyricist / Writer) Insta: @SamWoof_ TikTok: @Sam_Woof_

Rudy Percival (Composer / Producer) @RudyPercival

Lucy Carter (Playing Beth) @Lucebrc

Pétur Svavarsson (Playing Cam) Insta: @PeturErnir TikTok: @PeturErnir00

Job Greuter (Playing Duncan) Insta: @JobGreuter

El Haq Latief (Playing Jonathan) Insta: @ElHaqLatief_ TikTok: @Masc4Mask

Emily Botnen (Ensemble) Insta: @Sunshine.Valentine

Shamael Guy (Ensemble)

Christine Kim (Ensemble) Insta: @Ssuvely.Kim

Patrick D'Arcy (Ensemble) Insta: @Patrick_J_Darcy

Lewis Bell (Piano) Insta: @LewisCBell

Curtis Volp (Guitar) Insta: @CurtisVolp

Hugh Richardson (Bass) Insta: @HughRichardson

Scott Chapman (Drums) Insta: @ScottChapmanMusic

Michael Fossenkemper (Mastering Engineer) Insta: @TurtleTone

Ivan Williams (Recording Engineer)

Alex Jackson (Album Artwork) Insta: @AlexJacksonCreative