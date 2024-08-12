Netflix to Release Ahir Shah's 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award-Winning Show ENDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning stand-up Ahir Shah is to release his debut stand-up special on Netflix. The smash-hit stand-up show was recorded earlier this year at London's prestigious Royal Court Theatre and features Ahir's trademark intricately crafted gags and electric performance. Launching on Tuesday 10th September, Ends is an optimistic exploration of generational sacrifice spanning themes of immigration, family and politics.

Ends was the runaway hit of the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with the show originally starting life at the beginning of the month as a WORK IN PROGRESS show. 3 and a half weeks later, the show was crowned the Best Show of the festival before a sold out five week run at London's Soho Theatre. The show amassed a slew of 5 star reviews and has been called the 'show of the Fringe' (Dominic Maxwell, The Times) and 'the most important stand up of the year, if not the decade' (Stephen Armstrong, Tortoise Media). He later took the show to the US as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles. Ahir will be touring the show across the UK from 30th January 2025.

On TV and radio, Ahir's appearances have included Live at the Apollo (BBC 2), Have I Got News For You (BBC 1), QI (BBC 2), Mock the Week (BBC 2), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC 2), The Mash Report (BBC 2), The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), Jurassic World 3, and will be starring in BBC Radio 4's new sitcom Do Gooders as of Tuesday 30th July. In 2021, Ahir launched his first special, Dots, on HBO Max. Ahir has performed sold out shows across the world including tours of the UK and India and runs at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Adelaide Fringe, Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal and Netflix is a Joke festival in the US.

Ends has been commissioned by Netflix. The 60" special is produced by Avalon and Executive Produced by Ahir Shah, Richard Allen-Turner, Julien Matthews and Jon Thoday.

