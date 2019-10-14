Neil Gaiman Will Appear in Conversation With Lenny Henry At The National Theatre

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is the bestselling magical novel from the brilliant imagination of Neil Gaiman. Join Gaiman as he chats to Lenny Henry about writing this modern myth, where his inspiration came from, and what it's like to have his novel adapted for the stage.

Neil Gaiman is the author of over 30 books and graphic novels for adults and children, including American Gods, Stardust, Coraline and The Graveyard Book. The Ocean at the End of the Lane has won several awards, including being voted Book of the Year in the National Book Awards 2013. Neil Gaiman's work has been adapted for film, television and radio. He has written scripts for Doctor Who, worked with authors and illustrators including Terry Pratchett, Dave McKean and Chris Riddell, and The Sandman is established as one of the classic graphic novels.

Tickets for this event are £15 (£10 for students and under-18s) and will be available via the National Theatre website. Public booking opens at 1pm on Tuesday 15 October.

Add a pre-signed copy of The Ocean at the End of the Lane illustrated edition (Headline Publishing) to your order for the reduced price of £16 (RRP £20). Offer only available at time of ticket booking.

Further The Ocean at the End of the Lane Talks and Events include:

Childhood Memories: Recall and Imagination Mon 16 Dec, 6pm

Making the Show: The Ocean at the End of the Lane Tue 21 Jan, 2pm

Director Katy Rudd and Adapter Joel Horwood Fri 24 Jan, 6pm

Creating the Puppets for The Ocean at the End of the Lane Sat 25 Jan, 11.30am





