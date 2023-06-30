National Youth Theatre Launches Applications for 'Playing Up' Learning Program

National Youth Theatre have launched applications for this year’s Playing Up, a practical ten-month part-time drama training programme that offers young people aged 19 - 24 who are not in Education Employment or Training the opportunity to gain a Level 3 qualification in drama. Applications are open now at nyt.org.uk and close Mon 31 July 2023.

Running from this October through to July 2024, young participants will study at NYT’s London home on Holloway Road, starting with 2 days a week from October, then moving to 3 days a week from April until June when the course runs full-time for 5 weeks. At the conclusion of the course, participants will gain a Level 3 Access to Higher Education Diploma in Theatre Arts accredited through OCN London and is delivered in partnership with The JGA Group.

Paul Roseby OBE - CEO and Artistic Director said; “Playing Up is one of our vital free alternative routes into the industry, which are more important than ever in a cost of living crisis. If you’re a young person looking for a creative and supportive place to develop your talent then apply now.”

Places for this year's Playing Up are available to both NYT members and non-members between the ages of 19 and 24 years old (or up to 30 if learning disabled). Applications are open now at nyt.org.uk and close Mon 31 July 2023. There are multiple opportunities to meet the team and find out more about the scheme during the application window including Instagram lives, video call and workshops - visit nyt.org.uk for more details.

In July, the current cohort of Playing Up Members (2022-2023) will present the world premiere of LOVE BOMB, written by award-winning writer Benjamin Salmon (Blowhole, Soho Theatre) and co-directed by JMK finalist Masha Kevinovna (Artistic Director of NYT Associate Company OPIA Collective) and Kyley Winfield, who is a graduate of Playing Up and Head of Accredited Programmes at National Youth Theatre.

Playing Thursday 13th - Saturday 15th July at the National Youth Theatre’s Workshop Theatre, LOVE BOMB is a comedy drama that explores the perils of being a hopeless romantic and perpetually single, while everyone around you is seamlessly able to find love. Rehearsal images from the production can be downloaded here.

The National Youth Theatre is currently on a journey to become a trauma-informed organisation in collaboration with the Centre for Mental Health, benefitting all strands of its work, including Playing Up.



Libby Devereux, Wellbeing Project Manager said; “At the National Youth Theatre we acknowledge the benefits that art and creativity can have on individuals mental health and wellbeing. By becoming Trauma Informed we aim to eliminate the barriers young people experience when accessing our creative opportunities."

For more information on National Youth Theatre and Playing Up visit nyt.org.uk.