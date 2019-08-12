National Theatre's VR Experience ALL KINDS OF LIMBO Enters Final Month

All Kinds of Limbo is an original piece of music and performance especially commissioned in response to the NT production of Andrea Levy's epic novel Small Island, directed by Rufus Norris.

Singer Nubiya Brandon, musician Raffy Bushman and the NuShape Orchestra take you through the genres of reggae, grime, classical and calypso in a musical journey inspired by the influence of West Indian culture on the UK's music scene.

Using cutting edge VR technology to craft the staging, audiences step in to the VR performance space with the musicians for an immersive musical experience.

All Kinds of Limbo VR runs in parallel to a free holographic experience.

Performances run from 2pm to 8pm and from 12pm to 8pm on matinee days. Ends 12 September.

Book online here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/all-kinds-of-limbo





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You