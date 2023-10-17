National Theatre's Upcoming Season to Feature Lindsay Duncan, Michael Sheen and Gemma Whelan

Tickets for The National Theatre’s upcoming season will go on sale to the public on Thursday 9 November.

In the Olivier theatre Nye, Tim Price's new play directed by Rufus Norris, charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. Michael Sheen is cast as Nye in this co-production with Wales Millennium Centre.

In the Lyttelton is a revival of Dear Octopus by Dodie Smith, directed by Emily Burns and with a cast that includes Lindsay Duncan. This is followed by London Tide, based on Charles Dickens’ Our Mutual Friend, which will be directed by Ian Rickson and adapted by Ben Power, with original songs throughout by acclaimed singer-songwriter, PJ Harvey, and Ben Power.

In the Dorfman theatre is Till the Stars Come Down, a passionate, heartbreaking and hilarious portrayal of a larger-than-life family struggling to come to terms with a changing world, written by former writer-in-residence Beth Steel and directed by Bijan Sheibani. Completing the season is Underdog: The Other Other Brontë, an irreverent retelling of the life and legend of the Brontë sisters written by Sarah Gordon and directed by Natalie Ibu, in a co-production with Northern Stage.

Also announced today is the transfer of Tim Price’s new play Nye, directed by Rufus Norris, which will play at the Wales Millennium Centre following its world premiere in the Olivier theatre in February. Michael Sheen will continue his role as Nye Bevan in this strictly limited run from 18 May until 1 June 2024.

Director of The National Theatre, Rufus Norris, said: ‘I’m thrilled to have such a rich and diverse slate of shows coming up at The National Theatre for audiences to enjoy. We have a wealth of new plays, alongside an exciting revival of Dodie Smith’s Dear Octopus, a play by one of the UK’s most celebrated novelists, which hasn’t been seen on the stage for over 60 years. I am also excited to announce today that Tim Price’s brilliant new play Nye, which I will be directing in the Olivier in February, will be a co-production with Wales Millennium Centre where it will transfer following its run with us. To bring the story to Nye Bevan’s home in Wales feels very special and an appropriate way to further honour his legacy through this production.’

The following productions will go on sale to the public on Thursday 9 November.

Till the Stars Come Down will run at the Dorfman Theatre from 24 January–16 March 2024.

Dear Octopus will run at the Lyttleton Theatre from 7 February–27 March 2024.

Nye will run at the Olivier Theatre from 24 February–11 May 2024 and the Wales Millennium Centre from 18 May–1 June 2024.

Underdog: The Other Other Brontë will run at the Dorfman Theatre from 27 March–25 May 2024.

London Tide will run at the Lyttelton theatre from 10 April–22 June 2024.