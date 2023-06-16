National Theatre's DANCING AT LUGHNASA Cast Recording is Now Available

Broadway Records will release National Theatre's Dancing at Lughnasa, with original music by award-winning musician Hannah Peel. The ten track album is now available at BroadwayRecords.com and on all digital platforms. You can listen now on your service of choice by visiting https://orcd.co/ntdancing.

Continuing a collaboration with The National Theatre of music from shows including the Tony Award winning play The Lehman Trilogy, Wuthering Heights, and the new musical Hex, the latest release includes ten stirring compositions by Hannah Peel, featuring musicians Alice Allen, Joëlle Barker, Niamh Dunne, Seán Graham, Andrea Magee, Conal McDonagh and Hannah Peel. Brian Friel's Olivier and Tony Award-winning drama played a limited run earlier this year at the National's Olivier Theatre, directed by Josie Rourke. The album is produced by Hannah Peel.

The track listing for Dancing at Lughnasa is:

Dancing at Lughnasa First Light Marconi's Voodoo The Mason's Apron Lough Anna The Air is Nostalgic Ceremony Floating in Isolation A Mirage of Sound The Mundy Sisters

About the Artist

Hannah Peel is a Northern Irish artist, composer, producer and broadcaster. Her solo record career includes the shortlisted 2021 Mercury Music Prize electronic album, Fir Wave; 2016's Awake But Always Dreaming, which became an ode to her grandmother's mind as she lived with dementia; and the space-themed Mary Casio: Journey to Cassiopeia, scored for synthesizers and a 30 piece colliery brass band. Peel navigates synthesizers, electronics, classical orchestral work, hand punched music boxes and unique sound world compositions for TV and film as well as her own solo albums. Following her Emmy-nominated score for Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, her soundtrack for TV psychological thriller, The Deceived won a 2022 Royal Television Society NI award and the Music Producer's Guild "Best UK original Score Recording of 2021”. A regular collaborator with Paul Weller, she has conducted and scored orchestral arrangements for his shows and live album at London's 'Royal Festival Hall' and contributed arrangements to his no.1 album's On Sunset and Fat Pop. In April 2022 Hannah released a new, critically acclaimed album The Unfolding with Paraorchestra - the world's only disabled and non-disabled integrated orchestra which went straight to No.1 in the UK Classical Charts. This year she won her first Ivor Novello - her score to the 7-part Sky TV series The Midwich Cuckoos won 'Best Television Soundtrack'. Hannah is also a regular presenter on the BBC Radio 3 show, Night Tracks. http://www.hannahpeel.com