National Theatre at Home to Host Free Stream of Michael Sheen-Led NYE

Following the success of the inaugural “Take Your Seats” initiative in 2023 to mark The National Theatre’s 60th Anniversary, watched by 185,000 people, theatrical streaming service National Theatre at Home has announced this year’s edition of “Take Your Seat” with a free stream of Nye, starring Michael Sheen.

The epic Welsh fantasia about Aneurin “Nye” Bevan who founded the National Health Service (NHS) will be available from November 7 – November 11 on The National Theatre YouTube channel, entirely for free. Following the free stream, Nye will join over 80 titles already on National Theatre at Home available to subscribers from $12.99 (monthly) or $129.99 (annually). New subscribers can access 50% off their first two months with code NYE50.

Filmed from The National Theatre’s Olivier stage, Nye will be The National Theatre’s second annual free stream, making world-class theater accessible and bringing together people from across the globe. Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, audiences can watch Michael Sheen (Good Omens) play the titular Nye Bevan in this surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the creator of the NHS. The free stream will be available with Audio Description and British Sign Language. Bloomberg Philanthropies serves as the Headline Sponsor of National Theatre at Home, helping deliver the ‘Take Your Seats’ free stream.

About The National Theatre

The National Theatre makes theatre that entertains and inspires using its creativity, expertise and unique reach. The National Theatre shares unforgettable stories with millions of audience members across the UK and around the world – on its own stages, on tour, in schools, on cinema screens and streaming at home.

World-leading artists make their best work at The National Theatre with the widest possible audience and impact. The National Theatre invests in talent and innovation on stage and off, taking seriously its role as the nation’s theatre. Of the new productions developed each year with a wide range of theatre companies, a third of that research and development resource is dedicated to shows staged at theatres outside London.

Through touring our work to local theatres and schools and nationwide education and community programmes, we are active in every local authority in the UK. A registered charity with deeply embedded social purpose, The National Theatre works with hundreds of schools and communities across the UK to fire imagination and inspire creativity, and to develop skills and pathways for careers in theatre.

Photo Credit: Rachel Louise Brown

