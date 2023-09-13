National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October

To celebrate 60 years on stage, the National Theatre will present a special free screening of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, Othello.

The performance will be available to watch on YouTube at 7pm BST, Thursday 19 October.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the cast includes Giles Terera (Hamilton), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance).

About Othello

She’s a bright, headstrong daughter of a senator; elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations. He’s refugee of slavery; having risen to the top of a white world, he finds love across racial lines has a cost.

Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together. But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide.

Check out a trailer below!