National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October

The performance will be available to watch on YouTube at 7pm BST, Thursday 19 October.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October

To celebrate 60 years on stage, the National Theatre will present a special free screening of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, Othello.

The performance will be available to watch on YouTube at 7pm BST, Thursday 19 October.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the cast includes Giles Terera (Hamilton), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance).

About Othello

She’s a bright, headstrong daughter of a senator; elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations. He’s refugee of slavery; having risen to the top of a white world, he finds love across racial lines has a cost.

Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together. But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide.

Check out a trailer below!



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Double Bill of THE SNOW QUEEN and THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Polka Theatre Wimble Photo
Double Bill of THE SNOW QUEEN and THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Polka Theatre Wimbledon

Full cast and creative team details have been revealed for Polka Theatre's 2023 Winter shows. Learn more about The Snow Queen and The Night Before Christmas here, and find out how to get tickets!

2
Reimagining of THE THREEPENNY OPERA Comes to The Cockpit This Month Photo
Reimagining of THE THREEPENNY OPERA Comes to The Cockpit This Month

OVO, the award-winning theatre production company, presents a riotous and rough reimagining of Bertolt Brecht’s zany musical The ThreePenny Opera at The Cockpit this September. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Cast Set For TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at the Studio Theatre at the Roundhouse Photo
Cast Set For TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at the Studio Theatre at the Roundhouse

represent. has announced full casting for Max Frisch’s Biedermann und die Brandstifter - Trueman and the Arsonists - in a new version by Simon Stephens, with songs by Chris Thorpe.   Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

4
Alun Armstrong and Marlene Sidaway Will Lead TO HAVE AND TO HOLD at Hampstead Theatre Photo
Alun Armstrong and Marlene Sidaway Will Lead TO HAVE AND TO HOLD at Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast for Richard Bean’s uproarious new comedy, To Have and To Hold. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED

Recommended For You