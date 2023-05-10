Nathaniel Curtis Will Star in DISRUPTION at Park Theatre This Summer

Andrew Stein's Disruption will run at Park Theatre from Friday 7 July to Saturday 5 August, with further casting to be announced in coming weeks.

Nathaniel Curtis is the first actor to join the cast of the world premiere of a cautionary play about AI - Andrew Stein's Disruption will run at Park Theatre from Friday 7 July to Saturday 5 August, with further casting to be announced in coming weeks.

Nathaniel is well known for his portrayal of Ash Mukherjee in It's a Sin, the award-winning television series by Russell T Davies, and for The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix. Theatre-going audiences will also recognise him from the title role in Britannicus at the Lyric Hammersmith last year.

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy?
Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer.

After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves.

In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein's sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

Director Hersh Ellis says "Nathaniel is such an engaging, unique talent. I've been so impressed with him already and am truly thrilled that he's joining our company as Ben."

Writer Andrew Stein said, "When I started working on Disruption, the idea that our phones were listening to us and algorithms were mapping our every click was pretty new. A.I. seemed far down the road, but there was something about these "random" coincidences and the way people in tech were so obsessed with the idea of "disruption" that sparked my interest and drew me in. I have been extremely fortunate to develop this play with Jack and Hersh, who's brilliance and generosity never cease to amaze me. To have this premiere in London at The Park is nothing short of surreal. It is truly a dream come true for me and I couldn't be happier or more grateful for this incredible opportunity."

Andrew Stein's previous plays include White Privilege and Cringe (semi-finalist at O'Neill 2019) and he is finishing two others, Camp, a ghost story and A Weekend in Vermont. He graduated from Brown University and is the co-founder of a commercial real estate firm in Manhattan.

Writer: Andrew Stein

Director: Hersh Ellis

Movement Director: Leanne Pinder

Set & Costume Designer: Zoë Hurwitz

Lighting Designer: Robbie Butler

Sound Designer: Asaf Zohar

Video Designer: Daniel Denton

Casting Director: Harry Blumenau

Associate Designer: Roisin Martindale

General Manager: David Adkin Limited



