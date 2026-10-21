NINE NIGHT Revival Reveals New Artwork Ahead of Kiln Theatre Production

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Kiln Theatre has revealed new artwork for a new revival of Natasha Gordon’s award-winning seminal play Nine Night, directed by Artistic Director Amit Sharma. Check out the photo below!

The play blends humour and poignant family dynamics as three generations of a London family gather at a traditional Jamaican wake. The run at Kiln Theatre has been extended by popular demand, now running 12 November 2026 – 2 January 2027 (Press Night: Friday 20 November).

Sharma directs Sonya Cassidy as Sophie, Estella Daniels as Trudy, Llewella Gideon as Auntie Maggie, Ava Hinds-Jones as Anita, Gary McDonald as Uncle Vincent, Dani Moseley as Lorraine, and Javone Prince as Robert.

Some secrets don't make it to the grave. When Gloria passes, her family gathers for the traditional Jamaican Nine Night. And that means the whole family. As more and more mourners gather bringing rum and curry and complaints, tensions build, and the family must face some uncomfortable truths. 'A spirit never wan fi leave de family home'; and there's still 8 days left…

Amit Sharma (Retrograde, Please Please Me) directs this brand-new production of Natasha Gordon's critically acclaimed debut play celebrating the humour and hardships of grief.

The cast of Nine Night

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 16 Hrs 47 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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