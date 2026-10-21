NINE NIGHT Revival Reveals New Artwork Ahead of Kiln Theatre Production
The production stars Sonya Cassidy, Estella Daniels, and Gary McDonald in Gordon's critically acclaimed debut play.
Kiln Theatre has revealed new artwork for a new revival of Natasha Gordon’s award-winning seminal play Nine Night, directed by Artistic Director Amit Sharma. Check out the photo below!
The play blends humour and poignant family dynamics as three generations of a London family gather at a traditional Jamaican wake. The run at Kiln Theatre has been extended by popular demand, now running 12 November 2026 – 2 January 2027 (Press Night: Friday 20 November).
Sharma directs Sonya Cassidy as Sophie, Estella Daniels as Trudy, Llewella Gideon as Auntie Maggie, Ava Hinds-Jones as Anita, Gary McDonald as Uncle Vincent, Dani Moseley as Lorraine, and Javone Prince as Robert.
Some secrets don't make it to the grave. When Gloria passes, her family gathers for the traditional Jamaican Nine Night. And that means the whole family. As more and more mourners gather bringing rum and curry and complaints, tensions build, and the family must face some uncomfortable truths. 'A spirit never wan fi leave de family home'; and there's still 8 days left…
Amit Sharma (Retrograde, Please Please Me) directs this brand-new production of Natasha Gordon's critically acclaimed debut play celebrating the humour and hardships of grief.
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