NEXT TO NORMAL Leads Our Top Ten London Shows For August

The weather may have forgotten that it's summer, but at BroadwayWorld we are still excited about what the theatre world has to offer. For those of you not lucky enough to be heading to Edinburgh, August in the capital has some brilliant theatre to look forward to; from Caissie Levy in a much-anticipated UK première, to drag in the open air, to the Australian Ballet's return to London for the first time in 35 years.

1. Next To Normal, Donmar Warehouse

Starring Broadway and West End star Caissie Levy, Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family. Also starring Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jamie Parker, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jack Ofrecio, Jack Wolfe, and Olivier Award winner and BAFTA nominee Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

The story centres on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family. The show has almost sold out, but a few tickets remain for what looks like being one of the shows of the summer.

Next To Normal is at The Donmar Warehouse from 14 August - 7 October. Book tickets here.

2. La Cage Aux Folles, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Coming to the fantastic Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is a long-awaited musical revival of Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein's show-stopping classic, La Cage aux Folles.

Carl Mullaney and Billy Carter star as drag performer Albin and Georges, an older gay couple who become farcically entangled with the family of virulently anti-drag politician Edouard. Georges, Albin and their son Jean-Michel re-discover the true meaning of family, and of putting yourself last so that the ones you love can come first.

La Cage Aux Folles is at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre until 16 September. Book tickets here.

3. Macbeth, Shakespeare's Globe

The Scottish play follows one couple's ruthless quest for power turns nature upside down in Shakespeare’s epic tragedy at Shakespeare's Globe this summer.

When the universe gives Macbeth a sign that he will become King, he and his wife won't let anyone stop them. Leaving a trail of destruction in their wake, the bodies pile up as the couple cling to power and control.

Following 2022’s The Merchant of Venice in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Director Abigail Graham debuts in The Globe Theatre itself.

Macbeth is at Shakepeare's Globe until 28 October. Book tickets here.

4. La Bamba! Peacock Theatre

This exploration of Latin culture and heritage, featuring music from across the Latin genre and arranged by award-winning maestro Alfonso Casado-Trigo arrives in London this August.

Starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran, this new musical tells the story of a young Latin American girl with a big voice, big dreams who shows how the power of music can transform generations and bring people together.

La Bamba! is at the Peacock Theatre from 22 August - 2 September. Book tickets here.

5. The SpongeBob Musical, Southbank Centre

Starring Ru-Paul’s Drag Race legend Divina De Campo, The SpongeBob Musical comes to London on a nationwide tour. Following the citizens of Bikini Bottom who discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world!

This family-friendly show features a tidal wave of original songs by the world’s most iconic rock and pop artists, including Yolanda Adams, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and Panic! At the Disco to name a few.

The SpongeBob Musical is at the Southbank Centre until 27 August. Book tickets here.

6. Matthew Bourne's Romeo & Juliet, Sadler's Wells

Prokofiev’s dynamic score is used with Matthew Bourne's unique storytelling to give Shakespeare’s timeless story of forbidden love a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality.

Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

Matthew Bourne's Romeo & Juliet is at Sadler's Wells from 1 August - 2 September. Book tickets here.

7. Jewels, Royal Opera House

The Australian Ballet present George Balanchine's three-act masterpiece, Jewels, at the magnificent Royal Opera House this August, as they return to the Royal Opera House for the first time in 35 years.

This visit to London will be The Australian Ballet's first international tour under the leadership of Artistic Director David Hallberg and marks their first return to international touring since 2019.

In a twist on the traditional ballet form, this full-length work of three movements is not a story ballet, but a plotless, abstract work which distils the artform to pure movement and will demonstrate both the classical precision and stylistic versatility of The Australian Ballet’s dancers.

Jewels is at the Royal Opera House 2 - 5 August. Book tickets here.

8. Spiral, Jermyn Street Theatre

After a critically acclaimed run at Park Theatre, this thrilling contemporary play returns to the stage. Spiral explores the human need to cling to another person, no matter what the cost.

Struggling to cope with the disappearance of their teenage daughter, Tom and Gill’s marriage is left in tatters. In an attempt to numb his pain, Tom makes a decision that has an irrecoverable and unexpected impact on their lives and the lives of those closest to them.

Spiral is at the Jermyn Street Theatre from 2 - 19 August. Book tickets here.

9. Ruddigore, Opera Holland Park

In its third co-production with Opera Holland Park, Charles Court Opera returns with a new staging of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comedy of ancestral ghosts, obligatory wickedness and falsified tax returns, Ruddigore.

Lampooning etiquette books and the Victorian obsession with the supernatural, John Savournin directs and sings the role of Sir Despard Murgatroyd, leading a splendid cast accompanied by The City of London Sinfonia.

Ruddigore is at Opera Holland Park from 9 - 12 August. Book tickets here.

Taylor Russell and Paapa Essiedu

in Rehearsal for The Effect

10. The Effect, National Theatre

Lucy Prebble’s critically acclaimed play returns to The National Theatre in a bold new production directed by Jamie Lloyd.

As two young volunteers in a clinical drug trial, their illicit romance poses startling dilemmas for the supervising doctors.

Paapa Essiedu is joined by Taylor Russell in this funny and intimate examination of love and ethics.

The Effect is at the National Theatre 1 August - 7 October. Book tickets here.

