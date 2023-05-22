NEW MOON MONOLOGUES: A Three-Night New Work Festival is Coming to The Space Theatre

Grace O'Keefe and Erin Holland, known as the Queens of Cups, set to bring back their highly acclaimed event, New Moon Monologues, to The Space Theatre as a three night festival from 15th to 17th June 2023 at 8pm. This exciting platform for emerging artists, which originally debuted as a digital new writing night in 2020, has continues to gain a diverse and loyal following, with each online instalment attracting hundreds of viewers. Since the post-covid re-emergence of live theatre in consistently open theatres, O'Keefe and Holland are ready to offer a live and unforgettable experience to audiences across London.

After a successful run of their solo-show, Bad Teacher, at EdFringe, the Queens of Cups are returning to the Space Theatre to host another captivating night of new writing. They will preview part of their Bad Teacher which will return Edinburgh this summer at Friesian - Underbelly, Bristo Square at 18:50 daily from 2nd to 13th August. They will also debut a new musical sketch comedy as a duo.

New Moon Monologues was originally created as a single night event, but amongst the success in raising the profile of emerging writers in the London theatre scene, this round received enough applications to extend the event into a three-night festival with the support of the Space Theatre. Whilst contributing work to the showcase O'Keefe acts as director ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for audiences and Holland as literary manager. Their process quirky and innovative; they put out the call for submissions on the New Moon, go through the applications on the Full Moon, and close the cycle with a live performance on the following new moon.

Over the three nights leading up to June's new moon, titled and themed as 'words', 'music' and 'drag/burlesque' features a diverse range of talented performers across various disciplines. The event promises to be a delightful fusion of comedy, music, and captivating monologues, hosted by the charismatic Queens of Cups themselves.

Performances will include a Preview of Edinburgh Fringe show Bad Teacher by The Queens of Cups, Comedy by Christina Gutierrez and new theatre work in development by Seán Butler to be performed every night of the festival.

For Words on Thursday 15th June, Charlotte Anne Tilley previews her highly anticipated show, Almost Adult, which is scheduled to be showcased at the Gilded Balloon during EdFringe. And new writing will be performed by Sinead Parker.

For Music on Friday 16th June will feature Charlie Dinkin, WGGB Best Radio Comedy Winner 2022 and Fraser Parry will perform a preview of their Camden Fringe show which will open at 2Northdown. Rosalie Minnit will perform a preview of her show Clementine which will be at Underbelly at Edinburgh Fringe this year and performance from Dominic Varney amongst a growing line-up.

On Saturday 17th June expect all things Drag and Burlesque with performances from artists such as Rosalie Minnitt; Tangerine Tassles aka Lucía Plà Sánchez; King Cal Deficit aka Charlotte Everest, Calamity Pain aka Katie Burke and Jordana Belaiche.

Tickets can be booked at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2243895®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fspace.org.uk%2Fevent%2Fnew-moon-monologues%2F




