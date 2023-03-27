Musical Theatre Network Appoints New Patron and Board Members

Musical Theatre Network (MTN), which brings people and resources together to improve opportunities for new musical theatre, is thrilled to announce its new patron - Howard Goodall CBE, one of Britain's best-known composers of choral music, stage musicals, TV and film scores, and a distinguished music historian and broadcaster. His musicals, which have been performed all over the world, include The Hired Man, Love Story and Bend it Like Beckham; work in development includes Stunners, with Joanne Harris, about Pre-Raphaelite women, which premiered at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in 2019.

Howard joins MTN Patrons Broadway producer, Barbara Whitman, who is bringing multiple award-winning A Strange Loop to the Barbican this summer; and stage, film and television performer and recording artist, Sharon D Clarke MBE, recipient of many honours on both sides of the Atlantic, including three Olivier awards.

Directors Sir Richard Eyre CBE and Laurie Sansom are stepping down as Patrons of MTN at the same time.

MTN is also delighted to announce two new board members - PRAVESH KUMAR MBE, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Watford-based Rifco Theatre Company, who has just released his first feature film, and AMEENA HAMID, a producer specialising in developing new plays and musicals, and who at 20 became the youngest female producer in the West End.

Having come to the end of their terms of office, board members PETER ROWE and Suzann McLean have stepped down.

Jodi Myers, Chair of Musical Theatre Network, said "We are excited that Howard, who is such a tireless champion for musical theatre and education, has agreed to become a Patron, and we are looking forward to working with Pravesh and Ameena, who bring fresh perspectives and experience to the board. We are grateful for the support of Sir Richard, Laurie, Suzann and Peter over many years and look forward to collaborating with them in the future. In the meantime, BEAM2023, MTN and Mercury Musical Development's showcase is scheduled for May 25 and 26 at Oxford Playhouse. This will be a wonderful opportunity to experience the sector's talent".