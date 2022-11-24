Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Moving Funding Out of the Capital is 'Punishing' London Says Tamara Rojo

Rojo will leave English National Ballet this week after 10 years as Artistic Director

Nov. 24, 2022  
Moving Funding Out of the Capital is 'Punishing' London Says Tamara Rojo

As she prepares to leave the English National Ballet, Tamara Rojo has said that moving arts funding away from London is "punishing" the capital, in an interview on BBC Radio 4.

The outgoing Artistic Director at English National Ballet says she is worried about the UK's future as a global centre for culture.

As part of the most recent Arts Council England funding decisions, one fifth of the money that used to go to institutions in the capital will be directed elsewhere by 2026, which amounts to an extra £43m a year going into culture provision outside London.

Tens of millions have been cut from some of the capital's best known institutions and some have lost funding altogether. English National Ballet will see a 5% drop in income.

She supported greater investment across the country, but not "at the expense of London", adding that is not going to help the UK. She said: "I'm not sure that punishing London is going to help anybody else."

Tamara Rojo arrived in the UK as an unknown dancer more than 25 years ago, becoming principal first at the Royal Ballet and then the ENB. She has been Artistic Director for ten years, bringing huge success to the company. But she said that current immigration rules may have prevented her from coming to this country in the first place due to post-Brexit rules which do not allow freedom of movement from the EU.

"I would not have passed the English test. And since I hadn't achieved anything yet, I would not have had the points" [to get a visa] she said.

Rojo leaves English National Ballet this week for San Francisco Ballet after ten years at the helm.

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds

Photo Credit: Karolina Kuras



Review: PINOCCHIO, Unicorn Theatre Photo
Review: PINOCCHIO, Unicorn Theatre
The Unicorn Theatre’s Xmas pantomime has been dazzling audiences for years. Bright colours, holiday cheer and a well-known tale turned on their head are regular features here; and this time it’s the turn of the famous wooden chap, Pinocchio, to get their moment in the spotlight. They’ve had this spotlight quite a lot recently, with many big budget films released to high acclaim. For this theatre in London Bridge, Eve Leigh has put her own twist on the beloved story. It’s a piece full of heart and hope, with the spirit of solidarity at its core.
Final 6 Weeks to See 2:22 A GHOST STORY at Criterion Theatre Photo
Final 6 Weeks to See 2:22 A GHOST STORY at Criterion Theatre
There are just 6 weeks left to see the current cast Tamsin Carroll, Felix Scott, Laura Whitmore and Matt Willis in 2:22 - A Ghost Story with the final performance at the Criterion on 8 January.
THE CHOIR OF MAN Extends Booking in the West End Photo
THE CHOIR OF MAN Extends Booking in the West End
The Choir of Man has extended its booking in the West End until 28 May 2023. The production opened at the Arts Theatre on 1 October.
Photos: First Look at THE ARMS AND THE MAN at Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE ARMS AND THE MAN at Orange Tree Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Bernard Shaw’s Arms and the Man that opens at the Orange Tree Theatre tonight, and marks Paul Miller’s final production as Artistic Director of the venue.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney EmpirePhotos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire
November 24, 2022

Hackney Empire has released production images for its 23rd Christmas pantomime Mother Goose which began previews on 19 November. The production runs until 31 December with press night on 1 December.
Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone TheatreChristmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre
November 24, 2022

Curated by Robin Tyson (King’s Singers), five outstanding concerts by some of the most celebrated performers in the UK will open Marylebone Theatre’s music programming this December.
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplaceBlack Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
November 24, 2022

Tickets available for As You Like It from just £20 as part of our Black Friday deals!
Mandala Theatre Announces MAD(E), a Play Exploring Masculinity and Young Men's Mental HealthMandala Theatre Announces MAD(E), a Play Exploring Masculinity and Young Men's Mental Health
November 24, 2022

The huge problem of masculinity and boys and young men’s mental health is starkly exposed in a new play developed and produced by Oxford-based Mandala Theatre Company. It will open its national tour at the North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford on January 25th, 2023.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Old Vic TheatreReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Old Vic Theatre
November 24, 2022

There are surely few less festive places to be than The Old Vic Theatre while Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol is being staged. From mince pies and satsumas for the audience, Victorian bell ringing, snow falling and turkeys flying from the rafters, is it joyfully reassuring and supremely comforting.
share