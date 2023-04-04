Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

More UK Tour Dates Announced For Australia's Favourite Absurdist Sketch Group, Aunty Donna

The new dates will cover Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

Apr. 04, 2023  

After the first UK tour dates sold out within hours of going on general sale, Mick Perrin Worldwide is delighted to announce new dates for Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna. The new dates will cover Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, London and Manchester (full listings below, more info Click Here)

Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live show to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour. Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath Birmingham, London and Manchester.

It's been a big few years for the trio who in 2020, partnered with Netflix for the worldwide release of Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun, executive produced by The Office's Ed Helms and Between Two Ferns' Scott Aukerman.

The series received praise from fans across the globe - including Neil Patrick Harris and RuPaul - and was coupled with a record-breaking tour of Australia and New Zealand, selling out shows across both countries. The boys are now absolutely primed to take their new critically and audience acclaimed live show out to the world. When asked about their upcoming tour, the Aunty Donna boys said:

"When the Magical Dead Cat demanded we participate in this incredible tour of the UK and Ireland, a tour showcasing brand new hilarious comedy and some fan favourite bits from our world-shaking Netflix series, we were initially hesitant. It seemed we would provide the bulk of the entertainment whilst the Magical Dead Cat would merely bring some coughed up fur balls!'

'We raised our concerns with the Magical Dead Cat, and it offered to sweeten the deal by ending each show with a special surprise web slinging guest whose name rhymes with Glider Man. Desperate to meet this special surprise guest, we immediately said yes."

Aunty Donna exploded onto the Melbourne comedy scene in 2012 with their unique brand of surreal, fast paced, alternative sketch. They won the hearts of UK audiences, playing the Edinburgh Festival and Soho Theatre between 2014-2017. Since then, their loud and energetic shows have toured around the globe multiple times, won an accolade of awards and amassed a worldwide fanbase including more than 2million followers across platforms and 113 million views on YouTube.

Now, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane will join together to deliver Aunty Donna's wildly entertaining style of comedy for a new tour across England, Scotland and Ireland.

Tour Dates

12th Sept - Glasgow Kings Theatre

16th Sept - Dublin Olympia Theatre (Matinee)

20th Sept Birmingham - The Alexandra

24th Sept Manchester - O2 Apollo (matinee)

30th Sept London - Eventim Apollo

Thu 23 March @ 10am: Tickets on general sale - more info @ https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234744®id=4&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.auntydonna.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

More Hot Stories For You


