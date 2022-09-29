Monica Salvi to Bring MAD WOMEN IN MY ATTIC! to the Crazy Coqs in October

Set in an imaginary lunatic asylum, Mad Women in My Attic! is the cabaret brainchild of Italian performer and Royal Academy of Music alumna, Monica Salvi.

Having often been typecast in roles of crazy women throughout her career, Miss Salvi was inspired to develop a cabaret to celebrate all of the mad songs and characters she had in her repertoire.

Through multiple personalities, frantically quick costume-changes and hilariously daring audience participation, Miss Salvi invites her fellow inmates to join her and her 'psychothera-pianist' in a musical group therapy, administered through the wonderful melodies of Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Maury Yeston, Tom Lehrer, Heisler & Goldrich, Emily Autumn, and a few lesser-known, yet talented composers, who realised that a good madwoman can inspire the greatest songs!

With her irony, passion and sensitivity, Miss Salvi's Madwoman will guide you along the twisted corridors of the female psyche, throughout a whirlwind of beautiful melodies and unique characters who will surprise and mesmerise your mind, and appeal and heal your heart.

The show is directed by Clare McKenna, Dublin born and based in London, a Philippe Gaulier alumna with an extensive experience of devising and directing, and is accompanied by her triple-threat pianist MD Michael Ferreri, a New York resident musician and entertainer in his own right.

After critically acclaimed runs at the Brighton Fringe and Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2015, the show was then revamped for an off-Broadway debut at the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York in 2017, where it won a Best Cabaret Award. The same year it had its off-West End debut with a sold out Halloween performance at The Other Palace Theatre, in London Victoria.

Miss Salvi then brought her one-madwoman-show back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018, once again gaining the respect and praise of critics and audiences.

In 2019 the show travelled to the magic city of Prague, to take part in the Prague Fringe Festival, and again it came back with a souvenir of raving reviews.

"Salvi is endearing, funny, and sexy, inviting her fellow "patients" into the darkness with her, always with a wink and a clever costume change." Theater in the Now (New York, United Solo Festival, 2017)

"Monica Salvi's incredible voice and her perfectly judged repertoire of songs makes Mad Women in My Attic! a stunning cabaret, full of wit and weirdness that will have the audience smiling, singing and squirming in quick succession." Fairy Powdered Productions (The Other Palace, London 2017)

"Ms. Salvi is absolutely terrific, a force of nature with a rich and powerful voice." Michael Calcott Fringey Bits (Prague Fringe Festival, 2019)

"Enveloped in the Victorian opulence of her several costume changes and cocooned in the velvety atmosphere of a fin-de-siècle cabaret, Salvi treats the audience to the voluptuous sound of her voice" (Everything Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2018)

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Venue: The Crazy Coqs, Brasserie Zedel, 20 Sherwood Street, London, W1F 7ED

Date: 11 October, 2022 Time & Duration: 19:00 for 1 hour & 10 minutes (no interval)

Tickets: £20 (£2 booking fee) https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200105®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brasseriezedel.com%2Fevents%2Fmonica-salvi-presents-mad-women-in-my-attic%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1