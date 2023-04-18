Mimi Findlay Appointed Executive Director Of Bush Theatre

The Bush Theatre has announced the appointment of Mimi Findlay as Executive Director from May 2023. Findlay will replace Lauren Clancy who has been with the theatre for the past nine years.

Mimi will work alongside the Bush Theatre's Artistic Director Lynette Linton. She was previously the Administrative Producer at the Albany for the Mayor's London Borough of Culture 2022 - We Are Lewisham, the Chair of Judges for the Alfred Fagon Award, and is currently the Chair of the Board for Theatre Uncut. Prior to this, she worked with companies including Clean Break, Talawa, Fuel, Actors Touring Company, The National Theatre, and Paines Plough.

Alongside the delivery of multiple events for the London Borough of Culture including Close To Home: The Mass Dance Event, her credits include Blis-ta, which was the Recipient of the Tinniswood Award 2022 - BBC Audio Drama Awards, [BLANK] by Alice Birch, a Clean Break and Donmar Warehouse co-production at Donmar Warehouse and the national tour of The Dark by Nick Makoha for Fuel. She produced the new writing festival Talawa Firsts from 2015 - 2017 supporting a number of writers in the development of new works including Tash Marshall's Half Breed, Babirye Bukilwa's ...hour, and theatre makers including Azara Meghie, Ann Akin and Botis Seva - Far from the Norm.

Mimi provides consultancy and mentorship for artists at various stages of their careers and is a firm advocate for inclusive practice. She has previously participated on panels and in workshops for the Greater London Authority for London Borough of Culture, Theatre Peckham, National Theatre, China Plate, The Roundhouse, people make it work, and Creative Access, and contributed to several studies in equality of access and opportunity.

She is committed to developing and progressing conversation and action towards a more representative and inclusive cultural landscape in the UK and beyond, championing and sustaining underrepresented artists careers from all corners of the industry, and harnessing artists' voices to enhance the British cultural experience for everyone.

On her appointment, Mimi Findlay said 'Coming to the Bush feels like coming home. As a Black woman, I am so conscious that spaces like this - extraordinary, fearless, and fantastic, are so special that they let people like me feel as though I can breathe. Combined with my love for new writing, and mission to ensure we create a kinder world, I can't wait to be a part of the Bush's journey of leading the way in progressing the future of new writing for the UK's cultural landscape, alongside Lynette and the Bush family.

Collectively as a society, we are in such uncertain times, but one thing I am certain of is that by continuing to champion the development of the canon of British and Irish new writing, through venues like the Bush, there will always be a thread of unwavering hope that society can be well and thrive - fearlessly - again.'

Lynette Linton, Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre said 'It is a great pleasure to begin a new chapter with Mimi as our new Executive Director and welcome her into the Bush family. Mimi's previous work mirrors the values of our theatre, producing new writing which reflects the world we live in, with an emphasis on talent development, community, and local people. I'm so excited to be working with her to further shape the future growth of the Bush. Come We Go!'