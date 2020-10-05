Michael Balogun Takes Over the Role of Delroy in DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY

The play will open on 21 October in the Olivier theatre.

The National Theatre has announced that Giles Terera will no longer be appearing in the production of Death of England: Delroy following emergency surgery. Giles is recovering well, and the issue was not COVID-19 related, however having been informed that he will require a recuperation period of six weeks, this means he will be unable to perform as previously announced in this run of the production.

Michael Balogun will now play the role of Delroy in Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' new play which will open on 21 October in the Olivier theatre. Michael has been understudying the role of Delroy and has been working with the team throughout rehearsals. Michael's previous work for The National Theatre includes, Macbeth, and the UK tours of Barber Shop Chronicles and People, Places & Things.

The new play tells the story of Delroy who is arrested on his way to the hospital. Filled with anger and grief, he recalls the moments and relationships that gave him hope before his life was irrevocably changed. This new work explores a Black working-class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Great Britain.

Death of England: Delroy is the first play to be performed at The National Theatre since theatres across the UK closed on the 16th March. Tickets available on the NT website.

