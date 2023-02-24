Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Ahomka-Lindsey, Amy Di Bartolomeo & More to Star in Union Theatre Fundraising Concert

The evening will also feature Kyle Birch, Michael Burgen, Owen Clayton, and more.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Join in at The Other Palace for a night full of West End stars performing to raise money for The Union Theatre.

The Union is a welcoming fringe venue based in Southwark that was opened by Sasha Regan 25 years ago. The Union has a special place in a lot of people's hearts as it's a beautiful venue but most importantly it is also a community, people who come to the Union never leave.

Since after Covid-19 as a venue they have struggled to come back to what it was, so come along to help raise as much money as possible to keep this beautiful community alive and give back to always having a safe, welcoming venue where everyone is welcome to create and express themselves.

Have an amazing night together to celebrate the last 25 years. You do not want to miss it!

The evening will feature Michael Ahomka-Lindsey, Bronté Barbé, Pearce Barron, Kyle Birch, Michael Burgen, Owen Clayton, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Tom Duern, Alex James Ellison, Andrew Ewart, Luke Friend, Collette Guitart, Billie Kerr, Sam Kipling, Hannah Lawton, Emma Lindars, Michael Mather, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Kayleigh McKnight, Alex Okoampa, Ayesha Patel, Nellie Regan

Creatives: Musical Director & Pianist: MICHAEL BRADLEY
Host: Arran Bell




