Mazz Murray Joins the Cast of MOONLIGHT - THE PHILIP LYNOTT ENIGMA

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West End leading lady Mazz Murray (Donna in Mamma, Mia!, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard) is to star as Philomena Lynott, the mother of Thin Lizzy frontman Philip Lynott, in the thrilling new rock musical about his life, Moonlight - The Philip Lynott Enigma.

Mazz, who has also starred in Chicago, Rent, Smokey Joe’s Café, Fame, Pippin, and for nine years played Killer Queen in We Will Rock You, will join the production for the London premiere at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Sunday 29 March. The venue was where Thin Lizzy’s iconic “Live & Dangerous” album was recorded 50 years ago in 1976.

The cast is led by actor and singer Peter M. Smith (Who is Erin Carter?, Netflix) as Philip Lynott, with Padraic O’Loingsigh (The Plough and the Stars at the National Theatre, Juno and the Paycock at The Abbey Theatre, House of Guinness on Netflix) as Brendan Behan, Riley Clark (Vengeance) as Oscar Wilde, Luke Hayden (The Shadow of a Gunman, Juno and the Paycock at The Abbey Theatre and

National Theatre) as “The Landlord”, John Newcombe (The Government Inspector) as “The Journalist” with original founding member, Thin Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell making a special guest appearance.

Moonlight - already a critical hit in Ireland - has book and music by John Merrigan and Danielle Merrigan and is directed by Jason Figgis. It tells the story of the international rock star and Irish music icon, exploring Philip Lynott’s formative years, his struggles, his legacy and inspiration to musicians around the world, honouring him in the pantheon of great Irish poets. It’s a truly authentic portrayal of one of the most authentic rockers of all time.

