Matthew Harvey to Release Debut Musical Theatre Album With Hadley Fraser, Eloise Davies & More

The album will be released on September 30.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 1 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 2 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Matthew Harvey to Release Debut Musical Theatre Album With Hadley Fraser, Eloise Davies & More

British composer and musical theatre performer Matthew Harvey is pleased to announce the cast for his debut album, Whatever Happens Next, streaming on September 30. The first track of the album “The Road - From “Now Or Never”” is now available to stream.

The album, supported by charity Help Musicians, features original songs from 5 new musicals by Matthew Harvey including the critically acclaimed Now Or Never, which was live-streamed in one single take from The Barn Theatre during the pandemic, and Reveries, a new musical supported by the MGC Futures Bursary which Matthew was awarded in 2022.

Whatever Happens Next features Eloise Davies (SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, Bonnie & Clyde), Hadley Fraser (Les Miserables, City of Angels, 2:22 A Ghost Story), Ahmed Hamad (The Colour Purple, The Addams Family, Rumi), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, Hello Dolly!), Irvine Iqbal (Rumi, Broken Wings), Alexia Khadime (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt, The Book of Mormon), Emma Kingston (The Band’s Visit, The Last 5 Years, Fiddler On The Roof, Heathers), Nicholas McLean (Kinky Boots, Wicked, The Book of Mormon), Sharon Rose (Sylvia, Hamilton), Katie Shearman (The Sound of Music, Evita) and Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and The Beast, Six, Dear Evan Hansen).

Matthew Harvey, composer said: “Having the opportunity to record Whatever Happens Next has been life-changing for me. It’s never been more difficult to get your work out there and without the generous support of Help Musicians and the MGC Futures Bursary I could never have made this happen. With this album out in the world I’m hoping I can get my music in front of the right people and, one day, see these songs come to life on a stage.”

Matthew Harvey continues: “I chose this selection of songs because I want Whatever Happens Next to represent me as composer, so that anyone who listens to it feels like they’ve got to know me and the type of musicals I want to write; there’s a real range of styles sung by some truly incredible voices on there. I hope there’s something for everyone.”

Harvey has also released a video of Sharon Rose performing “One Two Three” from the debut musical theatre album. The song is from a musical called Reveries that he is co-writing with Ryan Carter (Ain’t Too Proud) – the two previously collaborated on the song cycle ‘Now or Never’, which the first single of the album The Road originates from. 

He wrote the song during his bursary time from the MGC Futures Bursary and said of the song: "The MGC Futures Bursary allowed me to dedicate time to write the score for Reveries. I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity and support to focus on this music and this story. I remember scribbling down some lyrics for the song while I was in the process of applying for the bursary, so hearing Sharon perform it for the first time was a real full circle moment for me. My co-writer Ryan Carter and I are really excited about Reveries and I'm hoping having this music out there in the world might create an opportunity for the production to find a life onstage.”



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast and Full Creative Team Set For New Musical TROMPE LOEIL at The Other Palace Photo
Cast and Full Creative Team Set For New Musical TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

The cast has been announced for 'Trompe L'Oeil', which sees cabaret, queer theatre and politics collide in a tongue-in-cheek musical inspired by famous surrealist pieces of art such as The Escherian Stairwell, Magritte's apples and Salvador Dali's melting clocks.

2
Cate Blanchett Will Join Belarus Free Theatre For a Special Event Ahead of the Barbican Wo Photo
Cate Blanchett Will Join Belarus Free Theatre For a Special Event Ahead of the Barbican World Premiere of KING STAKH'S WILD HUNT

Belarus Free Theatre has announced that Cate Blanchett will be joining the company for a special event ahead of the world premiere of its latest stage production, King Stakh's Wild Hunt.

3
Full Cast Revealed For CAKE The Marie Antoinette Playlist at The Lyric Theatre Photo
Full Cast Revealed For CAKE The Marie Antoinette Playlist at The Lyric Theatre

Casting is now complete for the limited West End run of Cake at the Lyric Theatre with Kandaka Moore (Sylvia) as Nicole and Roger Dipper (A Christmas Carol) as Cardinal.

4
Full cast set for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios Photo
Full cast set for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios

Trish Wadley Productions has announced full casting for a new version of Shakespeare’s Othello which features Iago played collectively by three actors.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk ConcertVideo: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Luke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 SpotsLuke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 Spots
Video: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale TwistVideo: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale Twist
SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release DateSWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release Date

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You