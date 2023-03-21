Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark Gatiss' Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Nottingham Playhouse and Alexandra Palace This Year

This follows a successful premiere season in 2021.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Following a successful premiere season in 2021, Mark Gatiss' retelling of Dickens' winter ghost story returns to Nottingham Playhouse as well as the hauntingly atmospheric Alexandra Palace for Christmas 2023. Filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol.

It's a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn't too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he'll have to face three more eerie encounters...

Mark Gatiss said: "I'm delighted that my adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is returning to Nottingham Playhouse and Alexandra Palace this year after such a successful outing last time. I'm sad to say that having fulfilled my lifetime ambition of Jacob Marley, I shall be hanging up my chains, but I am extremely delighted and excited at the prospect of a new Scrooge and Marley to take up the reins for this festive season. I can't wait to be part of it again and see it from the other side of the veil."

Directed by Adam Penford (The Clothes They Stood Up In, The Madness of George III) the story stays true to the spirit of the original novel. The acclaimed production first premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in 2021, transferred to London's Alexandra Palace Theatre, and was then released in a filmed version in UK cinemas in 2022 and shown on BBC4 over the Christmas period.

Nottingham Playhouse
27 Oct - 18 Nov 2023
www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
Nottingham Playhouse Press Night: Wednesday 1 November 2023, 7pm

Alexandra Palace
24th November 2023 - 7th January 2024
Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
alexandrapalace.com or call 020 8365 4343.
Alexandra Playhouse Press Night: Wednesday 29 November 2023, 7pm



