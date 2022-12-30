MOTHER GOOSE Starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop Announces Additional Venues For UK and Ireland Tour

The smash-hit production of MOTHER GOOSE starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop, will also visit Leicester, Salford and Bristol as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

Following its current run in London, where it runs at the Duke of York's Theatre (until 29 January 2023), the full touring dates are now Chichester Festival Theatre (7 - 11 February 2023), Sheffield Lyceum (14 - 18 February 2023), Wolverhampton Grand (22 - 26 February 2023), Liverpool Empire (28 February - 4 March 2023), Oxford New Theatre (7 - 11 March 2023), Leicester Curve (15 - 18 March 2023), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (22 - 26 March 2023), Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (28 March - 1 April 2023), The Lowry (5 - 9 April 2023) and Bristol Hippodrome (11 - 15 April 2023).

Alongside McKellen as Mother Goose and Bishop as Vic Goose, Mother Goose also stars Anna-Jane Casey as Cilla The Goose, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Good Fairy Encanta and Karen Mavundukure as Evil Fairy Malignia. The cast is completed by Mairi Barclay, Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Becca Francis, Shailan Gohil, Richard Leeming, Genevieve Nicole and Laura Tyrer.

It is written by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme Gimme Gimme) and directed by award-winning director Cal McCrystal. Set and Costume design is by Liz Ascroft, Choreography by Lizzi Gee, Lighting design by Prema Mehta, Sound design by Ben Harrison and Puppet Design and Creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the Production Manager is Ben Arkell.

Mother Goose (McKellen) and her husband Vic (Bishop) run an Animal Sanctuary for waifs and strays and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams. But when a goose (Casey) flies in, will fame and fortune get the better of them?! Will Ma's feathers be seriously ruffled? Will Pa tell everyone to get stuffed?! And is their fair life about to turn fowl? Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeccably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family. This hilarious family-friendly mother of all pantos is the ultimate theatrical feast full of fun, farce and more than a couple of surprises that will make you honk out loud.

Mother Goose is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Wessex Grove, Richard Winkler & Dawn Smalberg, Caiola Productions and George Waud for Groove International.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 14 December 2022 - Sunday 29 January 2023

London, Duke of York's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/duke-of-yorks-theatre

Tuesday 7 February - Saturday 11 February 2023

Chichester Festival Theatre

www.cft.org.uk

Tuesday 14 February - Saturday 18 February 2023

Sheffield Lyceum

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Wednesday 22 February - Sunday 26 February 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 28 February - Saturday 4 March 2023

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

Tuesday 7 March - Saturday 11 March 2023

Oxford, New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-theatre-oxford

Wednesday 15 March - Saturday 18 March 2023

Leicester Curve Theatre

www.curveonline.co.uk

Wednesday 22 March - Sunday 26 March 2023

Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tuesday 28 March - Saturday 1 April 2023

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

Wednesday 5 April - Sunday 9 April 2023

Salford, The Lowry

www.thelowry.com

Tuesday 11 April - Saturday 15 April 2023

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome