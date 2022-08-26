MIXTAPE - Celebrating 20 years of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in October

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince celebrates 20 years of her phenomenal company ZooNation with a new show. Mixtape - Celebrating 20 years of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company runs at Sadler's Wells from Wednesday 5 - Saturday 8 October.

Mixtape includes excerpts of hit shows from the last two decades of the Sadler's Wells Resident Company, reworked with a twist. Expect to see the recent Message In A Bottle with music by Sting; Into the Hoods - the first hip hop dance show to run in the west end; Some Like it Hip Hop; and The Mad Hatter's Tea Party among others, in a retrospective of two decades of groundbreaking storytelling inspired by the music and culture of hip hop.

As part of this celebration, free exhibitions transform the Sadler's Wells foyers into a vibrant space showcasing the productions and artists that have created ZooNation, with a special exhibition honouring the life of the late Teneisha Bonner.

Since 2002 Kate Prince, Artistic Director and founder of ZooNation, has created multiple hit shows and has wowed the next generation of theatregoers and theatre makers with extraordinary work. Kate's other recent work includes choreography for the stage show and film of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. She has also choreographed for the Olympics and Paralympics Handover Ceremonies 2008 Beijing and was awarded an MBE for services to dance in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in 2019.

Mixtape is co-directed by ZooNation Associates Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe and Bradley Charles, experienced choreographers and performers who have been in the company for over 17 years. Dannielle and Bradley have collaborated to bring ZooNation's highlights back to the stage and to reunite the artists who have been a part of the company over the last two decades.

ZooNation Associate Artist Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe has worked on ZooNation shows including Into The Hoods, SYLVIA and Groove on Down the Road (remounted). Dannielle was Artistic Director of ZooNation Young Company Birmingham. Dannielle was Assistant Choreographer during London 2012's Opening Ceremony and has worked as Associate Choreographer on the West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

ZooNation Associate Artist Bradley Charles has worked with some of the top commercial and underground artists in the entertainment industry on film projects, commercials, theatre, arena and world tours. He has worked on the West End run of Into the Hoods with ZooNation. Bradley also performed with Boy Blue Entertainment in their show PIED PIPER, as well as delivering choreography and performing with Flawless UK on their most recent world tour and choreographed for the 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony. Bradley Charles was also Artistic Director of ZooNation Youth Company from 2019 - 2021.

ZooNation Musical Director D.J. Walde joined ZooNation in 2003 and has created and performed music for hit shows including The Mad Hatter's Tea Party, Into the Hoods, Groove on Down the Road and Some Like it Hip Hop, as well as further work for ZooNation Academy of Dance and ZooNation Youth Company. D.J. Walde will be creating a new piece of music for the introduction of Mixtape.

The show design is by Ben Stones and lighting by Charlie Morgan Jones. The show features live vocalists and special guest performers including; Nafisah Baba, Tommy Franzen, Lukas McFarlane, Lizzie Gough, Sarah Richards and Issac 'Turbo' Baptiste.

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Sadler's Wells Artistic Director and Chief Executive, said: "Sadler's Wells has a longstanding relationship with Kate Prince as a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist and with her company, which is one of our resident companies, and we have been delighted to present her energetic and inventive work over the years.

Sadler's Wells is proud to be celebrating ZooNation's amazing milestone anniversary with this special evening of dance, looking back on two decades of hit shows. Kate Prince and ZooNation have opened up the world of hip hop to our audiences, and I am sure they will continue to enjoy the work of this groundbreaking company for years to come."

Kate Prince said, "Mixtape is a true celebration of not just ZooNation's work over the past 20 years, but the people and artists we've had the joy of collaborating with. Everyone has brought something different, so our shows have always been an exploration of styles, stories and people. We're so grateful and excited to be back on stage, and to be uniting company members, new and seasoned. It's a celebration - not just for the company, but for our amazing audiences and supporters too."

Co-director Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe said, "For two decades we've made it our mission to make theatre for all generations to access, enjoy and feel inspired by. It's only right we celebrate the accomplishments of not just our company and artists, but of those who have supported our earliest and most recent work. This is a time of celebrating the diverse body of work, artists and audiences of ZooNation."

Co-director Bradley Charles said, "At this landmark birthday celebration, we look at our achievements through a selection of work and pay tribute to all the creative artists who made it all possible. From the technical teams, artists, lighting, sound, administration and producers. We say thank you! For 20 years ZooNation have entertained crowds around the world. Bringing our creative storytelling and original writing to the stage. Along with well-known and original produced music to get audiences bouncing in their seats! It's such an honour to be able to reimagine and relive all these highlights, and reunite nearly 40 artists on stage, it's going to feel electric!."