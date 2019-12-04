MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Will Embark On A UK and Ireland Tour In 2020

Be prepared for a Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On... Back by popular demand following huge success on Broadway and the West End, the Tony Award winning musical Million Dollar Quartet returns to the UK and Ireland.

This worldwide smash hit musical, inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock'n'roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time, will embark on an extensive tour of the UK and Ireland from March 2020.

Re-joining the production as the 'Father of Rock'n'Roll' Sam Phillips, is national treasure Peter Duncan. Following rave reviews for his performance in the musical's 2017 UK tour, the Olivier Award nominee and former Blue Peter presenter returns to the stage in 2020.

Peter Duncan, said: "I'm delighted to be playing the role of Sam Phillips in the greatest rock'n'roll show ever and to be sharing the stage each night with four great performers as Elvis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis."

Inspired by a true story, this award-winning musical opens at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre on Tuesday 10 March, before touring to Southend, Sunderland, Cambridge, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Dublin, Nottingham, Aylesbury, Bromley, Plymouth, Cheltenham, Salisbury, Bradford and Wolverhampton.

Further casting will be announced shortly.

On December 4, 1956, history was made when these four star musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, the studios of legendary record producer Sam Phillips, for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions of all time.

Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life, with its extraordinary story of broken promises, secrets, and the once-in-a-lifetime celebration of four acclaimed recording artists.

This poignant musical features a score of more than 24 legendary rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That's All Right, Sixteen Tones, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues and Hound Dog.

The stage production is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, directed by Olivier nominated Ian Talbot OBE, and includes designs by David Farley, lighting by David Howe and sound by Ben Harrison. The UK tour is produced by Mark Goucher and Laurence Myers.

Don't miss your chance to be a fly on the wall of fame and history, and join in the celebration of this red-hot rock 'n' roll band for one unforgettable night!

Tour Dates

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre mayflower.org.uk

10 Mar - 14 Mar 2020 02380 711811

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion southendtheatres.org.uk

16 Mar - 21 Mar 2020 01702 351135

Sunderland, Empire Theatre atgtickets.com/sunderland

25 Mar - 28 Mar 2020 0844 871 3022

Cambridge, Arts Theatre cambridgeartstheatre.com

31 Mar - 04 April 2020 01223 503333

Wimbledon, New Theatre atgtickets.com/wimbledon

07 April - 11 April 2020 0844 871 7646

Edinburgh, Festival Theatre capitaltheatres.com

14 April - 18 April 2020 0131 529 6000

Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre wmc.org.uk

21 April - 25 April 2020 029 2063 6464

Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

28 April - 02 May 2020 +353 (1) 677 7999

Nottingham, Theatre Royal trch.co.uk

12 May - 16 May 2020 0115 989 5555

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre atgtickets.com/aylesbury

19 May - 23 May 2020 01296 745100

Bromley, Churchill Theatre churchilltheatre.co.uk

25 May - 30 May 2020 020 3285 6000

Plymouth, Theatre Royal theatreroyal.com

02 June - 06 June 2020 01752 267222

Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre everymantheatre.org.uk

09 June - 13 June 2020 01242 572573

Salisbury, Playhouse Theatre wiltshirecreative.co.uk

16 June - 20 June 2020 01722 320 333

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre bradford-theatres.co.uk

24 June - 27 June 2020 01274 432000

Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre grandtheatre.co.uk

30 June - 04 July 2020 01902 42 92 12

Further tour dates and venues will be announced in due course.





