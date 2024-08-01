MICKEYJOTHEATRE: LIVE! Comes to the Phoenix Arts Club

The three newly announced dates for this Autumn are 22 September, 20 October, and 17 November.
Mickey-Jo Boucher, behind the popular YouTube theatre channel MickeyJoTheatre, has announced the return of his live chat show MickeyJoTheatre: Live!, which will have a monthly residency at London’s The Phoenix Arts Club, following its sold-out debut earlier this year.
The three newly announced dates for this Autumn are 22 September, 20 October, and 17 November. The shows will see Mickey-Jo joined by musical theatre stars for an evening of interviews, musical performances, games and more. Each show will also spotlight a musical theatre composer / writing team.
Mickey-Jo’s YouTube channel, MickeyJoTheatre, is the largest worldwide in terms of dedicated theatre criticism, where he also shares features, news and interviews as well as lifestyle content for over 67,000 subscribers.
Mickey-Jo will be joined by Off West End Award nominee Thomas F. Arnold (A Song of Songs, The House of Edgar) as accompanist and musical director for MickeyJoTheatre: Live!, who returns following the debut engagement.
The shows will also be livestreamed globally with a percentage of the proceeds raised at each performance being donated to a charity close to Mickey-Jo’s heart, The George Hatfield Theatrical Arts Foundation.
Guests and musical theatre composers to be announced at a further date.
Tickets can be purchased at https://phoenixartsclub.com/ and further details for events can be found at Mickey-Jo’s newly launched website www.ohmygodhey.com.
Videos