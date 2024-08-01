MICKEYJOTHEATRE: LIVE! Comes to the Phoenix Arts Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mickey-Jo Boucher, behind the popular YouTube theatre channel MickeyJoTheatre, has announced the return of his live chat show MickeyJoTheatre: Live!, which will have a monthly residency at London’s The Phoenix Arts Club, following its sold-out debut earlier this year.

The three newly announced dates for this Autumn are 22 September, 20 October, and 17 November. The shows will see Mickey-Jo joined by musical theatre stars for an evening of interviews, musical performances, games and more. Each show will also spotlight a musical theatre composer / writing team.

Mickey-Jo’s YouTube channel, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MickeyJoTheatre⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, is the largest worldwide in terms of dedicated theatre criticism, where he also shares features, news and interviews as well as lifestyle content for over 67,000 subscribers.

Mickey-Jo will be joined by Off West End Award nominee Thomas F. Arnold (A Song of Songs, The House of Edgar) as accompanist and musical director for MickeyJoTheatre: Live!, who returns following the debut engagement.

The shows will also be livestreamed globally with a percentage of the proceeds raised at each performance being donated to a charity close to Mickey-Jo’s heart, The George Hatfield Theatrical Arts Foundation.

Guests and musical theatre composers to be announced at a further date.

Tickets can be purchased at https://phoenixartsclub.com/ and further details for events can be found at Mickey-Jo’s newly launched website www.ohmygodhey.com.

