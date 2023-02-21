THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 Will Embark on UK Tour Starring Tracy-Ann Oberman

The Merchant of Venice 1936, Watford Palace Theatre's ground-breaking new production of one of Shakespeare's most enduring classics starring Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Friday Night Dinner), as Shylock, will embark on a UK tour this Autumn, beginning at the RSC's Swan Theatre from Thursday 21 September.

Developed in association with HOME Manchester and with support from the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Merchant of Venice 1936 is directed and adapted by Brigid Larmour from an idea by co-creator Tracy Ann-Oberman. This thought-provoking and timely reimagining relocates the action to an electrifying new setting; London in 1936.

With the city on the brink of political unrest, fascism sweeping across Europe and Oswald Mosley's British Union of Fascists threatening a paramilitary march through the Jewish East End, strong-willed single mother Shylock runs a pawnbroking business from her house in Cable Street where Mosley will march. When charismatic, antisemitic aristocrat Antonio comes to her for a loan, a high-stakes deal is struck. Will Shylock take her revenge, and who will pay the ultimate price?

The Merchant of Venice 1936 is directed by Brigid Larmour with Costume and Set Design by Liz Cooke. The Lighting Designer is Rory Beaton and Sound Design is by Sarah Weltman. The Composer is Erran Baron Cohen.

Tracy-Ann Oberman said:

'It has a been a lifelong dream of mine to bring this play to the stage in a new way, reimagining Shylock as a one of the tough, no-nonsense Jewish matriarchs I grew up around. I am delighted this project is finally happening, and look forward to sparking debate and enlightening people about a pivotal but largely forgotten part of British history - just how close the establishment were to Oswald Mosley and his British Union Of Fascists.

'I started my career in the Swan RSC back in 1992 and so to play there again as Shylock is a 'pinch me' moment.

'I cannot wait to take this important, sharp, sexy and heartfelt production to theatres around the country.'

Prior to the UK tour this autumn, the production opens at Watford Palace Theatre on Monday 27 February, before transferring to HOME in Manchester where it runs from Wednesday 15 March.

Tour Dates

RSC Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon

Thursday 21 September - Saturday 7 October

Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 October

Malvern Theatres, Malvern

Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 October

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Tuesday 24 - Saturday 11 November

New Theatre, Cardiff

Tuesday 31 October - Saturday 4 November

York Theatre Royal, York

Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 November