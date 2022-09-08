MAMMA MIA! Announces New Cast and Extends Booking Period

The new cast has been announced for the global smash hit musical Mamma Mia! from Monday 10 October 2022 and the extension of its booking period to Saturday 30 September 2023 at London's Novello Theatre, with ticket prices frozen and now on sale.

The London cast will continue to star Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie and Stephen Beckett as Bill. They will be joined on Monday 10 October by Norman Bowman (Marius in Les Misérables, Sky Masterson in Guys & Dolls and Pat Denning in 42nd Street in the West End) as Sam, Christopher Dickins (Witness for the Prosecution, Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre) as Harry, Meg Hateley (making her West End debut) as Sophie, Miles Henderson (making his West End debut) as Sky, Natasha Heyward (making her UK & West End debut) as Ali, Olivia Lallo (making her West End debut) as Lisa, Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, The Magician's Elephant for the RSC) as Eddie and Jake Bailey (Jack Smith in Call the Midwife, Matilda the Musical and Oliver! in the West End) as Pepper, with Jennifer Adab (making her West End stage debut) playing Donna at certain performances.

Also continuing in the cast are Gemma Atkins, Natalie Jayne Hall, Jennifer Hepburn, Frankie Jones, Natalie Langston, Michael Storrs and Simon Willmont. They will be joined by Zac Adlam, Victoria Anderson, Sinéad Courtney, Ellie-Grace Cousins, Lawrence Guntert, David Haydn, Olivia Neville, Annell Odartey, Jessie Odeleye, Callum Rose, Jack Rose, Robert Slatter, Jacob Young, Chloe Way and Dan Wilshire.

As well as freezing all ticket prices for the new booking period, there are other opportunities for ticket buyers to save on costs: Early Bird Tickets (book 12 weeks out to save £20 on Premium, Band A and Band B tickets for Monday to Friday performances, when booked directly through the theatre); Family Tickets (Bands C and D tickets for a total of £99 for a group of four - a saving of up to £111 - and Bands A and B tickets for a total of £199 for a group of four - a saving of up to £151 - for Monday to Friday performances, excluding peak performances).

Since premiering in London in 1999, the irresistible feelgood musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies - Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China.

20 years after its German debut in Hamburg, MAMMA MIA! will be celebrating its comeback to Northern Germany by opening at the Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg on 11 September 2022. Tickets are available online via www.musicals.de.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 10 million people, played over 9,000 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal.