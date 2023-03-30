Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rinkoo Barpaga's Story of South Asian Deaf People Living in Britain Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour kicks off 19th – 20th April at the Pleasance Theatre.

Mar. 30, 2023  
Rinkoo Barpaga's Story of South Asian Deaf People Living in Britain Will Embark on UK Tour

Heading on tour after a phenomenal run at The Edinburgh Fringe 2022, Made in India Britain shares a poignant story of South Asian Deaf people living in Britain. Starring Rinkoo Barpaga, audiences will join him in his journey through adolescence as he challenges perceptions of the deaf community. Performed in British Sign Language with a live voiceover, Made in India Britain will delve deep into past experiences and touch on themes of self-discovery, identity and belonging.

Inspired by his mother's storytelling, Rinkoo Barpaga tells a story that is common to many second-generation migrants living in urban locations. Made in India Britain is his journey - his reaction to the discrimination he has faced, moments when he has felt settled, fleeting moments of acceptance, the fear of what may be coming next and the prejudice that is only just around the corner.

Made in India Britain considers how you become who you are and where you belong. Throughout life, people influence our decisions and ways of thinking, from primary school teachers to TV presenters. All these impact and shape perspective, which is what the tour aims to provide its audiences with.

Performer and writer Rinkoo Barpaga comments, My story is an untold story from deep within my soul. I'm so excited to go out on tour, I'm full of energy and ready to go. I'm looking forward to seeing new venues, new surroundings and meeting new audiences. I can't wait - bring it on!

Tour Dates

19th - 20th April Pleasance Theatre, Islington

https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/made-india-britain

25th - 26th April Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

https://www.shermantheatre.co.uk/event/made-in-india-britain/

27th April Norden Farm, Maidenhead

https://norden.farm/events/made-in-india-britain

29th April Lighthouse, Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/made-in-india-britain-by-rinkoo-barpaga/

3rd May Corn Exchange, Newbury

https://cornexchangenew.com/event/made-in-india-britain

4th May Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham

https://www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk/whatson

10th May Derby Theatre, Derby

https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/rinkoo-barpaga/

17th May Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester

https://www.colchesterartscentre.com/

23rd - 25th May HOME, Manchester

https://homemcr.org/production/made-in-india-britain/

26th May Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester

https://attenborougharts.com/whats-on/rinkoo-barpaga-presents-made-in-india-britain/

31st May Oldham Library, Manchester

https://www.oldham.gov.uk/

2nd - 3rd June Birmingham REP, Birmingham

https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/made-in-india-britain/

20th June The Crucible, Sheffield Theatres

Ticket details TBC.

27th - 30th June Soho Theatre, London

https://sohotheatre.com/

1st October Norwich Theatre, Norwich

https://norwichtheatre.org/

4th - 6th October Brixton House, Brixton

https://brixtonhouse.co.uk/

7th October Key Theatre, Peterborough

https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/

9th - 11th October Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/



THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera Norths Spring Season Photo
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Photo
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Stage The Annual Pantomime
Newly formed production company, Joy Productions, led by producer Julie Clare and co-producer Chuchu Nwagu have entered into a five-year partnership with the newly refurbished Grade II listed Broadway in Catford to programme their annual pantomime for the coming five years.
Claire Cunninghams THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour Photo
Claire Cunningham's THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour
National Theatre of Scotland and Manchester International Festival (MIF) in association with Claire Cunningham Projects and Kunstenfestivaldesarts have announced the return of pioneering artist Claire Cunningham’s award-winning contemporary dance performance Thank You Very Much, which pulls back the curtain on the glittering world of the tribute artist.

More Hot Stories For You


The Playwright's Laboratory Hosts a Pop-Up Residency at Arcola TheatreThe Playwright's Laboratory Hosts a Pop-Up Residency at Arcola Theatre
March 29, 2023

The Playwright's Laboratory invites you to an exciting opportunity to travel the globe in one place in a series of script-in-hand readings from playwrights across the world, presenting a kaleidoscope of international cultures.
Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner, Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE and Soheb Panja Will Join the Board of Hackney EmpireJasmyn Fisher-Ryner, Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE and Soheb Panja Will Join the Board of Hackney Empire
March 29, 2023

Hackney Empire Creative Futures alumna, and now West End producer, Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner will join the Board, alongside Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE, award-winning actor and director and current Principal of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and Soheb Panja, the founder and editor of Field7, a new media business aimed at people working on climate solutions.  
Flawbored's IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Transfers To London's West EndFlawbored's IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Transfers To London's West End
March 29, 2023

Flawbored arrive at Soho Theatre this spring following a short critically acclaimed sell-out VAULT Festival 2023 run of their brilliant, self-aware, intersectional satire It's a Motherf**king Pleasure. 
SCOOTERS, SHOOTERS, AND SHOTTAS: A CURIOUS TALE is Presented by The Gate TheatreSCOOTERS, SHOOTERS, AND SHOTTAS: A CURIOUS TALE is Presented by The Gate Theatre
March 29, 2023

Platforming the untold experiences of marginalised voices, Gate Theatre will host the launch of Scooters, Shooters and Shottas: a Curious tale, a new audio drama that highlights the lives of young black queer communities. 
THE RETREAT Comes to the Finborough TheatreTHE RETREAT Comes to the Finborough Theatre
March 29, 2023

In a production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre, a European premiere from one of Canada's most acclaimed contemporary dramatists, Jason Sherman - The Retreat opens at the Finborough Theatre for a three week limited season on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
share