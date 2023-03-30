Rinkoo Barpaga's Story of South Asian Deaf People Living in Britain Will Embark on UK Tour
The tour kicks off 19th – 20th April at the Pleasance Theatre.
Heading on tour after a phenomenal run at The Edinburgh Fringe 2022, Made in
India Britain shares a poignant story of South Asian Deaf people living in Britain. Starring Rinkoo Barpaga, audiences will join him in his journey through adolescence as he challenges perceptions of the deaf community. Performed in British Sign Language with a live voiceover, Made in India Britain will delve deep into past experiences and touch on themes of self-discovery, identity and belonging.
Inspired by his mother's storytelling, Rinkoo Barpaga tells a story that is common to many second-generation migrants living in urban locations. Made in I
ndia Britain is his journey - his reaction to the discrimination he has faced, moments when he has felt settled, fleeting moments of acceptance, the fear of what may be coming next and the prejudice that is only just around the corner.
Made in
India Britain considers how you become who you are and where you belong. Throughout life, people influence our decisions and ways of thinking, from primary school teachers to TV presenters. All these impact and shape perspective, which is what the tour aims to provide its audiences with.
Performer and writer Rinkoo Barpaga comments, My story is an untold story from deep within my soul. I'm so excited to go out on tour, I'm full of energy and ready to go. I'm looking forward to seeing new venues, new surroundings and meeting new audiences. I can't wait - bring it on!
Tour Dates
19th - 20th April Pleasance Theatre, Islington
https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/made-india-britain
25th - 26th April Sherman Theatre, Cardiff
https://www.shermantheatre.co.uk/event/made-in-india-britain/
27th April Norden Farm, Maidenhead
https://norden.farm/events/made-in-india-britain
29th April Lighthouse, Poole
https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/made-in-india-britain-by-rinkoo-barpaga/
3rd May Corn Exchange, Newbury
https://cornexchangenew.com/event/made-in-india-britain
4th May Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham
https://www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk/whatson
10th May Derby Theatre, Derby
https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/rinkoo-barpaga/
17th May Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester
https://www.colchesterartscentre.com/
23rd - 25th May HOME, Manchester
https://homemcr.org/production/made-in-india-britain/
26th May Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester
https://attenborougharts.com/whats-on/rinkoo-barpaga-presents-made-in-india-britain/
31st May Oldham Library, Manchester
2nd - 3rd June Birmingham REP, Birmingham
https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/made-in-india-britain/
20th June The Crucible, Sheffield Theatres
Ticket details TBC.
27th - 30th June Soho Theatre, London
1st October Norwich Theatre, Norwich
4th - 6th October Brixton House, Brixton
7th October Key Theatre, Peterborough
https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/
9th - 11th October Belgrade Theatre, Coventry