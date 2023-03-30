Rinkoo Barpaga's Story of South Asian Deaf People Living in Britain Will Embark on UK Tour

Heading on tour after a phenomenal run at The Edinburgh Fringe 2022, Made in India Britain shares a poignant story of South Asian Deaf people living in Britain. Starring Rinkoo Barpaga, audiences will join him in his journey through adolescence as he challenges perceptions of the deaf community. Performed in British Sign Language with a live voiceover, Made in India Britain will delve deep into past experiences and touch on themes of self-discovery, identity and belonging.

Inspired by his mother's storytelling, Rinkoo Barpaga tells a story that is common to many second-generation migrants living in urban locations. Made in I ndia Britain is his journey - his reaction to the discrimination he has faced, moments when he has felt settled, fleeting moments of acceptance, the fear of what may be coming next and the prejudice that is only just around the corner.

Made in India Britain considers how you become who you are and where you belong. Throughout life, people influence our decisions and ways of thinking, from primary school teachers to TV presenters. All these impact and shape perspective, which is what the tour aims to provide its audiences with.

Performer and writer Rinkoo Barpaga comments, My story is an untold story from deep within my soul. I'm so excited to go out on tour, I'm full of energy and ready to go. I'm looking forward to seeing new venues, new surroundings and meeting new audiences. I can't wait - bring it on!

Tour Dates

19th - 20th April Pleasance Theatre, Islington

https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/made-india-britain

25th - 26th April Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

https://www.shermantheatre.co.uk/event/made-in-india-britain/

27th April Norden Farm, Maidenhead

https://norden.farm/events/made-in-india-britain

29th April Lighthouse, Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/made-in-india-britain-by-rinkoo-barpaga/

3rd May Corn Exchange, Newbury

https://cornexchangenew.com/event/made-in-india-britain

4th May Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham

https://www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk/whatson

10th May Derby Theatre, Derby

https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/rinkoo-barpaga/

17th May Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester

https://www.colchesterartscentre.com/

23rd - 25th May HOME, Manchester

https://homemcr.org/production/made-in-india-britain/

26th May Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester

https://attenborougharts.com/whats-on/rinkoo-barpaga-presents-made-in-india-britain/

31st May Oldham Library, Manchester

https://www.oldham.gov.uk/

2nd - 3rd June Birmingham REP, Birmingham

https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/made-in-india-britain/

20th June The Crucible, Sheffield Theatres

Ticket details TBC.

27th - 30th June Soho Theatre, London

https://sohotheatre.com/

1st October Norwich Theatre, Norwich

https://norwichtheatre.org/

4th - 6th October Brixton House, Brixton

https://brixtonhouse.co.uk/

7th October Key Theatre, Peterborough

https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/

9th - 11th October Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/