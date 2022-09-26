Lyricist Sir Tim Rice Comes To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre In 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced that internationally renowned lyricist Sir Tim Rice will come to the theatre for a special 'Evening With' called CIRCLE OF WORDS on 9 February 2023.

Tim Rice has provided the lyrics for many musicals including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita - all with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Chess with Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Aladdin.

On the evening in Wolverhampton he will talk about the musicals, recalling stories and sharing secrets about the songs we know and love. Who better to explain what the audience can expect than the eminent wordsmith himself?

Tim Rice said; "Circle Of Words is a show in which I reveal all (well, nearly all) of the secrets behind the creation of some of the best-known songs featuring my lyrics. I have had the good fortune to work with some of the greatest composers of our time, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, Elton John and Alan Menken, without whose wonderful melodies I'd be at home watching television. You'll probably know quite a few of the songs - and will therefore be relieved to hear I won't be singing them. All musical aspects of the show I hand over to the outstanding Duncan Waugh Band and Singers. There will be plenty of stops in between the hits during which I'll tell you how they happened and, in some cases, nearly didn't. Actually, I might sing a little - but not Don't Cry For Me Argentina."

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members on Wednesday 28 September at 8am online and are on sale to the public on Friday 30 September at 8am online.