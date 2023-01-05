Luke Bayer, Iz Hesketh, Jenny O'Leary, and More Will Lead European Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS

Casting has been announced for the European première of Head Over Heels at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's. Luke Bayer leads the cast as Musidorus, alongside Alison Driver (Ensemble) Iz Hesketh (Pythio), Jenny O'Leary (Pamela), Daniel Page (Dametas), Maiya Quansah Breed (Philoclea), Samuel Routley (Ensemble), Khadija Sallet (Mopsa), Julie Stark (Gynecia), Marina Tavolieri (Ensemble), Timo Tatzber (Ensemble), and Fed Zanni (Basilius). The production opens on 1 February 2023, with previews from 26 January, running until 4 March.

This fantastically queer juke box musical was adapted from The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia written by Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century. It had its world première in June 2015 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, after which it was adapted by James Magruder and his version opened in San Francisco 2018. It is also notable for starring Peppermint (Pose, RuPaul's Drag Race) - who was the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway.

Director Tom Jackson Greaves said today: "We're so excited to introduce you to the cast of Head Over Heels - each individual bringing such a glorious breadth of talent, generosity and go-go spirit to the production. I am so buzzing to dance; sing and tell stories with them and Manchester is In for a real treat."

This laugh-out-loud love story is including the hit songs, We Got the Beat, Our Lips Are Sealed, Vacation, Belinda Carlisle's Heaven is a Place on Earth, and Mad About You.

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Luke Bayer plays Musidorus. His theatre credits include, RENT (Hope Mill Theatre), Hair (London Palladium), I Could Use a Drink (Garrick Theatre), Fiver, The Great Gatsby (Southwark Playhouse), Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre), Soho Cinders (Charing Cross Theatre), Yank! (Hope Mill Theatre), The 12 Tenors (China Tour), and Les Misérables 20th Anniversary (Queen's Theatre). His television credits include Ackley Bridge, and The X Factor.

Alison Driver, Ensemble and Dance Captain. Her theatre credits include What's New Pussycat? (Birmingham Rep), RENT (Hope Mill Theatre), Love Story (Cadogan Hall), and Paw Patrol Live Race to The Rescue (UK tour).

Iz Hesketh plays Pythio. Their theatre credits include Legally Blonde (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), RENT (Hope Mill Theatre), and The Book of Mormon (UK tour).

Jenny O'Leary plays Pamela. Her theatre credits include Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), RENT (UK tour), The Secret Garden (The Barn Theatre), Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket, and The Other Palace). Her television credits include Gangs of London; and film credits, Matilda and Unicorns.

Daniel Page plays Dametas. His theatre credits include My Kingdom Is a Horse (Rose Theatre Kingston), Billy Elliot - The Musical (UK tour), The Producers (Gordon Craig Theatre) Players Music Hall (Charing Cross Theatre), Priscilla, Queen of The Desert (NCL), and The Wind in The Willows (Kew Gardens/Australian Shakespeare Company). His television credits include Simply Musicals, Musicool, The Royal Butlers, Nightmare Situation,and Worzel Gummidge; and for film credits include Reaper, Ill Manors, Better Than Tomorrow, Chasing Charlie, Vandalis, Open Mic, Open Your Eyes, The Heist, Kill Ben Lyk, and Snow White.

Maiya Quansah Breed plays Philoclea. Her theatre credits include RENT (Hope Mill Theatre), and Six: The Musical (Arts Theatre), The Secret Garden (London Palladium), I Could Us a Drink (Garrick Theatre) and The Love Revue and Starry (Stanley Arts).

Samuel Routley, Ensemble. His theatre credits include Priscilla, Queen of The Desert, The Osmonds (UK tour), and West Side Story (Ljubljana Festival).

Khadija Sallet plays Mopsa. Her theatre credits include Last Life (Edinburgh Fringe), The Amen Corner (West-coast Black Theatre), Hair, Ragtime (AxelRod Theatre), In the Heights (West-coast Black Theatre), Legally Blonde (Sarasota Players Theatre), and James and The Giant Peach (Venice Theatre).

Julie Stark plays Gynecia. Her theatre credits include The Lesson (Icarus Theatre), Bat Out Of Hell (Dominion Theatre), Rapunzel, The Producers (Gordon Craig Theatre), Priscilla, Queen of The Desert, Les Misérables (UK tour), Sleeping Beauty (Wakefield Theatre Royal), Chess - The Musical (Aberystwyth Arts Centre), Love Story (Duchess Theatre), The Witches of Eastwick (Manchester Opera Hose), and Shout! (Arts Theatre). Her film credits include Les Misérables.

Marina Tavolieri, Ensemble. Her theatre credits include Mother Goose (Hackney Empire), Sister Act (Eventim Apollo, London), and A Chorus Line (Leicester Curve).

Timo Tatzber makes his professional stage debut in the ensemble.

Fed Zani plays Basilius. His theatre credits include Mamma Mia! The Party (O2), The 12 Tenors (European tour) Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical (New Wimbledon Theatre), and The Night of The Iguana (Noel Coward Theatre). His television credits include Delicious, Being Human, Hotel Babylon, ShakespeaRe-Told and Afterlife, and for film The Girl in The Café.

Tom Jackson Greaves is a theatre maker based in the UK, specialising in creating cross-art-form, collaborative work with movement at its heart. Greaves is an Associate Artist at The Watermill Theatre, and he has won the 2012 New Adventures Choreographer Award. As a director his credits include Whistle Down the Wind and The Jungle Book (The Watermill Theatre), Brother (Southwark Playhouse), Extraordinary Women, Lucky Stiff (GSA), High Fidelity (Turbine Theatre) and Run For Your Life (Kneehigh). His credits as choreographer/movement director include The Book Thief (Bolton Octagon), The Da Vinci Code, Zog and The Flying Doctors, Priscilla Queen of the Desert (UK tours), Rent (Hope Mill Theatre), Amélie (The Other Palace), King John (RSC), , Miracle on 34th Street, Paint Your Wagon, Fiddler on the Roof (Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse), The Audience, Billionaire Boy (Nuffield Southampton), Macbeth, Sweet Charity, Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, The Borrowers, Romeo and Juliet (The Watermill Theatre), Spring Awakening (Hope Mill Manchester), Teddy (The Vaults/UK tour), Boudica (Shakespeare's Globe), The Life (Southwark Playhouse), Peter and the Starcatcher (Royal and Derngate), The Glass Menagerie (Headlong) and The Crocodile (MIF)