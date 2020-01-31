Louise Dearman Will Perform Her Biggest Solo Concert To Date At Cadogan Hall

West End star Louise Dearman will perform in concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 31 May at 6.30pm, her biggest solo concert to date.

Louise is best known for playing the roles of Glinda and Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked. She is the only actress to have played both starring roles in any production of Wicked full time. Some of Louise's other theatre roles include Eva Perón in Evita, Sarah Brown and Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls (UK tour), Daisy Hilton in the UK premiere of Sideshow (Southwark Playhouse), Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK Tour), Jan in Grease (Victoria Palace Theatre and UK Tour), Mimi in Guys and Dolls (Piccadilly Theatre), Debbie in Debbie Does Dallas (Edinburgh Festival), Soloist in Judy (UK Tour) and Mrs D in the world premiere of The Waterbabies (Leicester Curve).

Louise is a regular performer for the BBC Proms having played Lois Lane in Kiss Me Kate, Hildy in On The Town and as a soloist in Gershwin in Hollywood, Cole Porter in Hollywood and The Warner Brothers Story all with the John Wilson Orchestra. Last year, Louise was invited to open The Festival of Remembrance in the presence of the Royal Family which was broadcast live on BBC One. She is a regular guest on BBC Radio 2's Friday Night is Music Night and sang the National Anthem at the Capital One Cup Final (Wembley Stadium). Louise has guested with Josh Groban, Michael Ball, Scott Alan, Ramin Karimloo and Lee Mead on UK and international tour but this will be her first solo concert. Josh Groban describes Louise as "not only a versatile performer but a powerhouse vocalist!"

Louise's first solo album You And I was released in 2005 and was followed by Here Comes the Sun (Big Hand Recordings - 2012), It's Time (Silva Screen - 2013), Bond and Beyond (EP - 2014) and For You, For Me (Big Hand Recordings 2018) as well as recordings with composer Richard Kagan, Marti Pellow, Kimberley Walsh, Scott Alan, Shayne Ward, Steve Balsamo.

Louise released a book with Mark Evans titled Secrets of Stage Success in Spring 2015, published by Nick Hern Books where they answered questions submitted by the public on a wide range of theatrical topics.

.

Louise Dearman in concert is produced by Club 11 London with musical direction by Freddie Tapner and supported by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Box Office: 020 7730 4500

Ticket Prices: From £24.50

www.cadoganhall.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You