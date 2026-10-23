Lou Sanders to Curate Second EMPIRE NIGHTS at Hackney Empire

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After the success of the inaugural Empire Nights curated by Jamali Maddix headlined by KURUPT FM, Head of Programme & Executive Producer Becca Thomason and the whole team at Hackney Empire have announced the comedy line-up for the second instalment of Empire Nights, to be curated and headlined by comedian Lou Sanders on Friday 29 January 2027.

The handpicked bill features comedian and Celebrity Traitors star Joe Lycett, acclaimed clown performer Frankie Thompson, 2025's Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer and SNL UK's Ayoade Bamgboye and cabaret collective Figs in Wigs, alongside a music act to be announced.

Empire Nights is Hackney Empire's new live series reimagining the theatre's rich variety history for today, bringing together exciting names from comedy, music and culture for one-night-only events created especially for the iconic East London venue. Each instalment is curated by a different host, offering audiences a glimpse into the artists, performers and influences they love.

For the second Empire Nights, Lou Sanders has personally selected a line-up of artists, bringing together distinctive voices and unexpected performances for a celebratory night at Hackney Empire. Having performed at the venue several times as part of Live at the Empire, this will be Sanders' first time headlining her own show at the theatre.

Sanders said: “We are having a special party to celebrate Hackney Empire, there's going to be weird acts, great music and old school snogging! Come along.”

Sanders has just released a new Amazon special, co-produced by Hackey Empire's Head of Programme & Executive Producer Becca Thomason, and will also appear in the upcoming Halloween special of Last One Laughing.

Joining Sanders is comedian Joe Lycett, who returns to Hackney Empire for the first time in three years, having last performed at the venue for a charity fundraiser. The line-up also features Frankie Thompson, whose work blends avant-garde clowning, physical comedy, and alternative satire, and Ayoade Bamgboye, bringing her high energy high-energy stand-up and sketch comedy to the stage. Cabaret collective Figs in Wigs complete the announced comedy acts, bringing their distinctive, genre-defying performance style to the evening.

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