Long Overdue Recognition of a Vital Role at the Casting Directors' Guild Awards 2020

The winners of the Casting Directors' Guild Awards 2020 have been announced - see the full list here! Casting directors of theatre, film and television gathered at London's Ham Yard Hotel last night to celebrate the significant achievements of the guild's members.

Sanjeev Bhaskar, host of the evening's festivities, commented: "Across film, TV, theatre and commercials, it starts with an idea and a script but the next vital step is the casting, so I'm delighted to be part of second CDG awards and honouring those that are such an essential part of the creative process."

Casting director Victor Jenkins, Chair of the CDG Board and Awards Committee, also commented: "After an excellent year of awards for casting directors, we are so pleased to have hosted the 2nd Annual CDG Casting Awards, and are delighted by the growing recognition of our craft beyond our own walls. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees this year, and also to the first recipient of the BAFTA for Best Casting in a Film. We look forward to seeing the results of the first TV Casting BAFTA on 17 May, 2020."

Jenkins's recognition of the new Casting BAFTAs comes as the profession is receiving increased focus, with many calling for the Olivier Awards to include a casting category.

BroadwayWorld asked Daniel Monks, the breakthrough star of Teenage Dick at The Donmar Warehouse - and who will soon be starring in Jamie Lloyd's production of The Seagull at the Playhouse Theatre - about the importance of these awards, and why they represent an important step forward.

"My mum is a casting director in Australia, so I grew up in a casting office and I witnessed firsthand the creativity, passion and late nights that go into a job that is often unnoticed," Monks said. "Casting directors are creatives in their own right and they are integral to the process of collaboration: they are always on the actor's side. The reason I've been able to come to London from Australia is because of a casting director, Daniel Edwards - casting directors are often our champions, and people don't always realise that."

We also spoke with Natalie Gallacher and Katherine Skene, both part of the mastermind team behind the casting of Come From Away and the winners of this year's award for Best Casting in Musical Theatre.

They commented: "These awards are so important - we work long hours for little recognition, and these awards are crucial for people to understand what we do. Everyone in this industry should be recognised for what they do, and it's brilliant that is beginning with casting."

The National Film and Television School (NFTS) are introducing a certified casting course convened by Jina Jay and Shaheen Baig, with guest lecturers from across the industry. The course will begin autumn 2020. There's a general push to increase the diversity of casting directors, but how can one join this industry?

Gallacher said: "It depends on the individual: each of our stories are different. It's about having an eye for talent and seeing the potential. It's thrilling to have taken someone from their first role to a leading role - it's making sure they are recognised and helping them get better each time. Our job is nurturing talent."

Many congratulations to the winners from all at BroadwayWorld!





