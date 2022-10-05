London's Newest Theatre Opens Doors With The World Premiere Of An Unfinished Schiller Play

London's newest performing arts venue, Marylebone Theatre, has launched with a world premiere directed by Tim Supple. Marylebone Theatre, near Baker Street, intends to carve out a special place on the London cultural scene as a beautiful and grand but intimate setting offering cross-arts programming with theatre, music, dance and spoken word.

Patrons of Marylebone Theatre include Academy Award-winning actor Sir Mark Rylance, director of the English National Opera Martyn Brabbins, and the esteemed cross-bench peer Baroness Usha Prasher.

Artistic Director of Marylebone Theatre Alexander Gifford comments, After an intense period of preparation, I am thrilled that the Marylebone Theatre has arrived with a production that probes one of the most pressing issues of our times. As a completed Schiller play, Dmitry revives the scope and majesty of the classical stage whilst adding to it a precision of insight, which is utterly contemporary. The rest of our first season includes concerts and spoken word events by celebrated artists such as Ben Okri and Stile Antico, which I hope will complete the theatre's emergence as a significant, new venue for London.

The theatre launched this week with Dmitry, written by former resident playwright at The Globe, Peter Oswald, running until 5th November 2022. This prescient play, inspired by Friedrich Schiller's unfinished masterpiece, is directed by the acclaimed Tim Supple (former Artistic Director, Young Vic; Donmar Warehouse; National Theatre), marking his return to London's theatre scene after 15 years of international work. The production follows the young opponent to a ruthless Russian Tsar, cutting to the heart of 21st century politics.

The theatre will produce and receive work, including Mark Shanahan's A Sherlock Carol which finds its perfect home at Marylebone Theatre, just round the corner from the iconic 221B Baker Street site, following a successful off-Broadway run. The theatre's musical offering will include concerts by Stile Antico, Jess Gillam and others, while a stirring solo rendition of T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land by the acclaimed Ben Okri will mark the 100th anniversary of the canonical modernist poet.

The theatre's launch show, Dmitry, stars Tom Byrne (The Crown, Black Mirror, Netflix); Poppy Miller (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre); Globe Associate Artist James Garnon (As You Like It, Hamlet, Shakespeare's Globe; The American Clock, Old Vic); rising star Aurora Dawson-Hunte (The Mirror and the Light, RSC; Queens, Almeida Theatre); Piotr Baumann (Coronation Street, ITV; Eastenders, BBC) and Mark Hadfield (Pinocchio, National Theatre; Richard III, Almeida Theatre).

The cast is completed by: Ammar Haj Ahmad (The Jungle, Young Vic; Love, National Theatre), Daniel Hawksford (Troilus and Cressida, RSC; Macbeth, Shakespeare's Globe), Oleg Mirochnikov (The Crown, Netflix; The Flash, Warner Brothers), Daniel York Loh (Dr Semmelweis, Bristol Old Vic; Pah-La, Royal Court Theatre), Lev Levermore (Richard III, Boy, Almeida Theatre), Jonathan Oliver (Macbeth, Shakespeare's Globe; War and Peace, National Theatre), Clifford Samuel (The Windrush Chronicles, BBC; A Guide for the Homesick, Trafalgar Studios) and Phoebe Strickland (Good Day, Silvertongue Theatre Company; Women of Troy, Drama Centre London).