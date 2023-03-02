Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Theatre Week: Save up to 47% on Disney's NEWSIES

Get tickets at £25, £35 or £55

Mar. 02, 2023  
Disney's Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Packed full of extraordinary choreography on an epic scale, this inspiring production has won over audiences and critics alike. Do not miss this 'THEATRICAL FORCE OF NATURE' (Mail On Sunday), seize the day and book your tickets now to see this undeniable hit!

Save up to 47% on Tickets for Disney's Newsies

Wednesday and Thursday: Tickets at £25, £35 or £55
Friday and Sunday: Tickets at £25, £45 or £65

Valid Wednesday to Friday and Sunday performances from 22 February to 6 April 2023
(excl. Saturday performances)

The Olivier Awards to Review Gendered CategoriesThe Olivier Awards to Review Gendered Categories
March 2, 2023

The Olivier Awards is to launch a review of its gendered categories, according to an article in The Stage. 
Applications Now Open for BBC Young Composer 2023Applications Now Open for BBC Young Composer 2023
March 2, 2023

Applications are now open for BBC Young Composer 2023, the biennial competition for music-makers aged 12 to 18 that aims to discover, nurture and showcase composers of the future.
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE?
March 2, 2023

Sheridan Smith appears in the latest revival of a woman's quest to find herself after years of boredom and frustration. But what did the critics think?
London Theatre Week: Save up to 47% on Disney's NEWSIESLondon Theatre Week: Save up to 47% on Disney's NEWSIES
March 2, 2023

London Theatre Week: Save up to 47% on Disney’s Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Packed full of extraordinary choreography on an epic scale, this inspiring production has won over audiences and critics alike.
Review: SHIRLEY VALENTINE, The Duke Of York's TheatreReview: SHIRLEY VALENTINE, The Duke Of York's Theatre
March 2, 2023

Willy Russell's Shirley Valentine is nearly forty years old and, despite being firmly set in the 1980's, its issues of loneliness, bravery and the need for personal fulfilment still resonate deeply.
