London Theatre Week: Save up to 34% on The Play That Goes Wrong

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

London Theatre Week: Save up to 34% on The Play That Goes Wrong

Tickets at £25, £35 or £45



Valid only on the performances listed below:

Tuesday 28 Febuary

Wednesday 1 March

Thursday 2 March

Friday 3 March

Sunday 5 March (evening only 7pm)

Tuesday 7 March

Wednesday 8 March

Thursday 9 March

Sunday 12 March (Evening only 7pm)

Tuesday 14 March

Wednesday 15 March

Thursday 16 March

Sunday 19 March (Evening only 7pm)

Wednesday 22 March

Thursday 23 March