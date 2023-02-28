Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Theatre Week: Save up to 34% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Get tickets at just £25, £35 or £45

Feb. 28, 2023  
The Play That Goes Wrong

London Theatre Week: Save up to 34% on The Play That Goes Wrong

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Tickets at £25, £35 or £45

Valid only on the performances listed below:
Tuesday 28 Febuary
Wednesday 1 March
Thursday 2 March
Friday 3 March
Sunday 5 March (evening only 7pm)
Tuesday 7 March
Wednesday 8 March
Thursday 9 March
Sunday 12 March (Evening only 7pm)
Tuesday 14 March
Wednesday 15 March
Thursday 16 March
Sunday 19 March (Evening only 7pm)
Wednesday 22 March
Thursday 23 March




