London Dates and Initial Casting Announced For The UK Tour of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

The smash-hit and critically acclaimed musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie has announced initial casting for its second UK & Ireland tour and London performances at the Peacock Theatre from Monday 5 February to Saturday 16 March 2024.

The cast includes Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody's Talking About Jamie West End, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables) as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Everybody's Talking About Jamie West End and Film, Coronation Street, Brassic) as Ray, Talia Palamathanan (Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tour and film) as Pritti, with John Partridge (Eastenders, The View Upstairs, La Cage Aux Folles, Chicago, A Chorus Line, CATS) as Hugo/Loco Chanelle (7 September until 11 November 2023 and 16 January until 16 March), Further casting to be announced.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said: "We are absolutely delighted to be announcing a cracking cast for our second national tour. A huge welcome two new talented stars to the cast of Jamie: Ivano Turco in the title role and John Partridge as his mentors, Hugo/Loco Chanelle. They join two superlative fan favourites from the West End cast, Rebecca McKinnis as mum Margaret and Shobna Gulati also reprising her role in the film as Ray. Talia Palamathanan who was such a hit in the ensemble steps up to the lead role of Pritti.

We thank all our audiences for the incredible reception they have given us and look forward to sharing our joyful musical once again on tour round the UK".

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold out UK & Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film the show opens at The Lowry on 7 September 2023 before visiting Sunderland, Nottingham, Bromley, Birmingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Leeds, Blackpool, Llandudno, Oxford, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Woking, Sheffield, Liverpool and Glasgow with further tour dates to be announced.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

This 'Funny, outrageous, touching' (Daily Telegraph) musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!

Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that will 'blow the roof off the theatre' (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Choreographed by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Woods, Some Like It Hip Hop, SYLVIA, Message In A Bottle). This 'sparkling coming-of-age musical' (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Tour Dates

The Lowry, Salford Quays

Thu 7 - Sun 17 September 2023

Website: www.thelowry.com

[On sale]

Sunderland Empire

Tue 19 - Sat 23 September 2023

Website: www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

[On sale]

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Mon 25 - Sat 30 September 2023

Website: www.trch.co.uk

[On sale]

Bromley Churchill Theatre

Mon 2 - Sat 7 October 2023

Website: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

[On sale]

Birmingham Hippodrome

Mon 9 - Sat 14 October 2023

Website: www.birminghamhippodrome.com

[On sale]

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Mon 23 - Sat 28 October 2023

Website: www.wmc.org.uk

[On sale]

Brighton Theatre Royal

Tue 31 October - Sat 11 November 2023

Website: www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

[On sale]

Leeds Grand Theatre

Tue 14 - Sun 19 November 2023

Website: www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

[On sale]

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Tue 21 - Sat 25 November 2023

Website: www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

[On sale]

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Tue 28 November - Sat 2 December 2023

Website: www.venuecymru.co.uk

[On sale]

New Theatre, Oxford

Tue 12 - Sat 30 December 2023

Website: www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

[On sale]

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Tue 16 - Sat 20 January 2024

Website: www.theatreroyal.co.uk

[On sale]

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Tue 23 - Sat 27 January 2024

Website: www.grandtheatre.co.uk

[On sale]

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Mon 29 January - Sat 3 February 2024

Website: www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

[On sale]

Peacock Theatre, London

Mon 5 February - Sat 16 March 2024

Website: www.sadlerswells.com

[General on sale 27 March]

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Tue 9 - Sat 20 April 2024

Website: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

[On sale soon]

Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Mon 22 - Sat 27 April 2024

Website: www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

[On sale]

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Mon 13 - Sat 18 May 2024

Website: www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

[On sale]