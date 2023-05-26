London Clown Festival Returns For 2023

London Clown Festival has announced its 2023 line up, a selection of the finest clowns the city, and indeed the world has to offer.

The week-long event has cemented itself as a fixture of the London comedy scene; a festival of physical comedy and clown influenced contemporary performance. Packed with physical comedy and buffoonery London Clown Festival is thrilled to once again bring the best of UK and International clowning to the capital.

Championing the rise of contemporary clowning, London Clown Festival continues to give a platform to a plethora of talented performers specialising in clown and physical performance. The 2023 festival programme sees another exciting, inspiring, and eclectic mix of performers who embody the principals of this timeless art form from countries all over the world.

London Clown Festival have again teamed up with Soho Theatre for the 2023 festival, with all shows being performed in the Soho Theatre, Upstairs.

Highlights include…The fantastic Norwegian clown, recently seen on Britain's Got Talent Viggo Venn, has moved to London to follow his dream in Viggo Venn: British Comedian; The greatest action hero of all time uses ruthless man skills to confront his worst nemesis in a sexy, camp mission with evil Russians and suppressed raw male emotion in Sam Dugmore: Manbo; A modern re-mix of The Invisible Man by H.G. Wells as a touching and comic, high-octane thriller with fast paced fights and slick movement sequences in No One by Akimbo Theatre; Ten of the world's funniest clowns compete for the highly prestigious CLONG award - Who will be crowned the biggest idiot of all?; And Side-splitting, stiff-upper-lipped hilarity from multi-award-winning festival favourites, The Establishment in Le Bureau De Strange.

London Clown Festival was founded in 2016 with the aim to share the joy and exhilaration of clown and physical comedy with a wide breadth of audiences as possible and help to expand the image of clown in the public consciousness.

London Clown Festival 2023 Full Line Up

Monday 12th June - 7pm - London Clown Festival 2023 Opening Cabaret (120 mins including interval)

Tuesday 13th June - 7pm – Baby Trains

Tuesday 13th June - 8:45pm – Sam Dugmore: Manbo

Wednesday 14th June - 7pm – Marny Godden: Flap 'Em on the Gate

Wednesday 14th June - 8:45pm – The Establishment: Le Bureau De Strange

Thursday 15th June - 7pm – Ella The Great

Thursday 15th June - 8:45pm – Lucy Hopkins: Secrt Circl

Thursday 15th June - 10:15pm – Cabaret Impedimenta

Friday 16th June - 7pm – Viggo Venn: British Comedian

Friday 16th June - 8:45pm – CLONG

Saturday 16th June - 7pm – Healing King Herod

Saturday 16th June - Akimbo Theatre: No One