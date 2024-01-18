London City Ballet Returns to Sadler's Wells in September

The London City Ballet has announced a return to Sadler’s Wells from 11-14 September.

After a hiatus of almost 30 years, the international company of dancers will present a programme of acclaimed works including the revival of Kenneth MacMillan’s 1972 one-act ballet Ballade, unseen in Europe for over 50 years, featuring internationally celebrated ballerina Alina Cojocaru as a guest artist for the Sadler’s Wells season.

Ashley Page’s Larina Waltz marks the ballet’s 30th anniversary, and Olivier award-winner Arielle Smith premiere’s a new work. Eve, a full company work by Christopher Marney, which premiered at Sadler’s Wells in 2022 Will Close the evening. At selected venues on the company's international tour the pas de deux from Kenneth MacMillan's Concerto will also be performed.

The comeback performances in 2024 pay homage to the Company’s roots in the form of rarely-seen archival footage. Artistic Director Christopher Marney has spent two years rebuilding London City Ballet with historical insights from its early pioneers.

Full details of London City Ballet’s tour this year, including international dates, will be announced soon.