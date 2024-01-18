London City Ballet Returns to Sadler's Wells in September

Performances run 11-14 September.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 3 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final B Photo 4 Video: The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows

London City Ballet Returns to Sadler's Wells in September

The London City Ballet has announced a return to Sadler’s Wells from 11-14 September.

After a hiatus of almost 30 years, the international company of dancers will present a programme of acclaimed works including the revival of Kenneth MacMillan’s 1972 one-act ballet Ballade, unseen in Europe for over 50 years, featuring internationally celebrated ballerina Alina Cojocaru as a guest artist for the Sadler’s Wells season.

Ashley Page’s Larina Waltz marks the ballet’s 30th anniversary, and Olivier award-winner Arielle Smith premiere’s a new work. Eve, a full company work by Christopher Marney, which premiered at Sadler’s Wells in 2022 Will Close the evening. At selected venues on the company's international tour the pas de deux from Kenneth MacMillan's Concerto will also be performed.

The comeback performances in 2024 pay homage to the Company’s roots in the form of rarely-seen archival footage. Artistic Director Christopher Marney has spent two years rebuilding London City Ballet with historical insights from its early pioneers.

Full details of London City Ballet’s tour this year, including international dates, will be announced soon.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicho Photo
Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's THE TIME MACHINE

Original Theatre presents a Winter/Spring 2024 tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s The Time Machine – A Comedy. Get a first look at the cast in action.

2
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Ro Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth

Folio Theatre announces full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Nanny, co-written by Alana Ramsey, Lizzie Stables, and Jenny Rainsford. The production runs at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

3
Joseph Capriati Brings His Metamorfosi Show to London this February Photo
Joseph Capriati Brings His Metamorfosi Show to London this February

Joseph Capriati is to make a triumphant return to the English capital when he brings his world renowned Metamorfosi brand to London on Friday February 16th at Exhibition. Joining the Italian tastemaker will be Dennis Cruz and Ben Sterling for this one and only London show of 2024.

4
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to The New Wolsey Theatre Next Month, With Livestream! Photo
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to The New Wolsey Theatre Next Month, With Livestream!

The New Wolsey Theatre presents a pacy and inventive 80-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy Romeo & Juliet from 1-8 February 2024, with a livestream on Thursday 8 February at 1.30pm and 7pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at The Other PalacePhotos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at The Other Palace
Flute Theatre Returns to Orange Tree Theatre With TWELFTH NIGHT to Mark The Company's 10th Anniversary SeasonFlute Theatre Returns to Orange Tree Theatre With TWELFTH NIGHT to Mark The Company's 10th Anniversary Season
West End Premiere Of Mischief's MIND MANGLER Opens in MarchWest End Premiere Of Mischief's MIND MANGLER Opens in March
UK Premiere of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Will Play at the Peacock Theatre From August 2024UK Premiere of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Will Play at the Peacock Theatre From August 2024

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
THE LION KING

Recommended For You