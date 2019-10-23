London Actor Stephen Moore Dies at 81

According to The Stage, actor Stephen Moore has died at age 81.

Moore was known for his stage work with The National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, in addition to four radio series, a television adaptation and audiobooks.

He appeared at the Old Vic early in his career alongside Judi Dench and Maggie Smith in William Congreve's The Double Dealer (1959), as Friar John to John Stride and Dench's Romeo and Juliet for Franco Zeffirelli (1960) and as Andrew Aguecheek in Twelfth Night (1962). Also at the Old Vic, he supported Ralph Richardson in John Osborne's West of Suez at the Royal Court in 1971.

In the 1980s he began his work with the National and RSC.

On the South Bank, he appeared as Cassio in Othello (1980), Grand Inquisitor of Michael Gambon in Bertolt Brecht's Galileo (1981) and Quarlous in Ben Jonson's Bartholomew Fair (1988).

He earned three Society of West End Theatre Awards, now known as the Olivier Awards, for his work with the RSC, including as Torvald in Ibsen's A Doll's House.

He also received a Tony award nomination for his role of Parolles in Trevor Nunn's 1983 revival of All's Well That Ends Well.

With the National, he appeared as Peer Gynt (1990) and the Mayor in An Enemy of the People (1998), as well as an old Cuban freedom fighter in Steven Knight's President of an Empty Room (2005) and as Roote in Harold Pinter's The Hothouse (2007).

Later roles included Colonel Pickering in My Fair Lady, Hector in Alan Bennett's The History Boys, Festen, the Peter Hall Company's 2009 revival of David Storey's Home at Theatre Royal Bath and Brownlow on tour in Oliver! (2012).

His television credits included Rock Follies, The Queen's Nose, Mersey Beat, Harry Enfield and Chums, Carla Lane's Solo and Doctor Who. Notable films included A Bridge Too Far, Clockwise and Richard Curtis' The Boat That Rocked.

Read more on The Stage.





