Lockdown Theatre Announces FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY With Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith

The live Q&A will take place via Zoom on Sunday 29 November at 7pm.

Lockdown Theatre, in association with Acting for Others today announces For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith hosted by Sir Kenneth Branagh. The live Q&A will take place via Zoom on Sunday 29 November at 7pm and there will be opportunities for audience members to participate throughout the event.

All proceeds will be donated to leading theatrical charity Acting for Others who provide emotional and financial support to theatre workers in times of need through its 14 member charities. For more information and to buy tickets please visit: www.RtfLockdown.com - all tickets must be booked in advance and box office closes 1 hour before.

This is the latest from Lockdown Theatre, a quarantine initiative set up to present exclusive live table reads with all-star casts, raising money to support Acting for Others. Previous events have included Samuel Beckett's Waiting For Godot, NoëI Coward's Private Lives and Tom Stoppard's The Real Inspector Hound, with actors including Sanjeev Bhaskar, Emilia Clarke, Robert Lindsay, Joanna Lumley, Michael Palin, Jennifer Saunders and Emma Thompson, raising over £112,000 for those in need.

Producer of Lockdown Theatre, Rob Grant, said today, "We began this initiative when Robert Lindsay suggested we considered donating our proceeds to the RTF charity, a charity that is part of Acting for Others. In this climate, it sounded like a truly worthy cause, and we decided to mount future productions entirely for the benefit of the charity, and via them, the performing arts industry, which is suffering so hideously from the restrictions on live entertainment, with no clear end in sight. We enjoy putting the shows on, the cast enjoy performing them, and the audiences enjoy watching. It's a three-way win."

Donations to Acting for Others can be made here: www.justgiving.com/ctcafo

