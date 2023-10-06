Listen: Joss Stone Releases 'This Time' From THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL

This Time, a new single performed and written by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, from THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL, is available to stream now!

Listen to the song below!

Speaking on the single’s release, Joss Stone said, “Dave Stewart is a legend. He is able to take an emotional ballad into the pop world seamlessly.”

Dave Stewart said “This Time is a song Joss and I crafted over a few years to mould into this amazing love story of THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL. I love Joss’s delicate vocal on this song, and the melody has been stuck in my head since we first wrote it; I think it may get stuck in yours too!”

Grammy and Brit award-winning singer-songwriter, Joss Stone, has released seven studio albums since she secured a record deal at 15 and released her critically acclaimed debut album, The Soul Sessions, in 2003. In 2015, her album Water for Your Soul was released, achieving the spot of the number-one reggae album upon release and voted best reggae album by Billboard. In 2019, she completed her most audacious project to date, The Total World Tour, in which she performed a gig and collaborated with local artists in over 200 countries around the world. Joss Stone’s album Never Forget My Love, produced by Dave Stewart, was released on in: 2022. Her latest album, 20 Years of Soul Live in Concert, will be released in December.

With a career spanning four decades and over 100 million album sales worldwide, award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart is among the most respected and accomplished talents in popular music history. Stewart co-wrote and produced each Eurythmics album in his world-famous duo with Annie Lennox. He has also produced albums and co-written songs with Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Tom Petty, Gwen Stefani, Damian Marley, Stevie Nicks, Bryan Ferry, A.R. Rahman, Katy Perry, Sinead O’Connor, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Joss Stone and many others. His wide-ranging work has earned Stewart a long list of prestigious honours, including over fifty ASCAP and BMI Awards, four Ivor Novello Awards for “Best Songwriter”, four BRIT Awards for “Best Producer” (including a Lifetime Achievement Award), a Golden Globe Award and a GRAMMY® Award. His Eurythmics Songbook: Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour will play Sunderland Empire on 10 November and London Palladium on 17 November.

The Original Cast Recording to THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL is available to stream now. Listen here.

Featuring new music by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, the musical will begin performances tomorrow, Saturday 7 October, opening on 1 November, at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End.

The cast of THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL is led by David Hunter (Henry), Joanna Woodward (Clare), Tim Mahendran (Gomez), Hiba Elchikhe (Charisse) and Ross Dawes (Henry’s Dad).

The world premiere production of THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL is based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film, with screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin. It has an original musical score and lyrics by multi Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart. With a book by Lauren Gunderson, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Rory Beaton, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, sound FX design by Pete Malkin, musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting. It is produced in the West End by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Crossroads Live and Ricardo Marques.