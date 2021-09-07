Liam Murray Scott and Demetri Goritsas Join Ian Shaw in THE SHARK IS BROKEN at the Ambassadors Theatre

Full casting has been announced for The Shark is Broken when it opens at the Ambassadors Theatre from 9 October 2021. Co-written by Robert Shaw's son Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this brilliantly funny play reveals the hilarious and moving behind-the-scenes drama on Steven Spielberg's blockbuster movie JAWS.

As previously announced, Ian Shaw (War Horse and Common, National Theatre) will star as his father Robert Shaw. He will be joined by Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss (reprising the role he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019), and Demetri Goritsas (ear for eye, Royal Court; Black Mirror, Netflix) as Roy Scheider.

Cape Cod, 1974: shooting on 'Jaws' has stalled. The film's lead actors - Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss - are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth...

The Shark is Broken is written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, directed by Guy Masterson, set and costume are by Duncan Henderson, lighting is by Jon Clark, sound and music are by Adam Cork and video is by Nina Dunn. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

The Associate Director will be Martha Geelan, the Associate Lighting Designer will be Simisola Majekodunmi and the Costume Associate will be Deborah Andrews.

The production runs in the West End for a strictly limited season from 9 October 2021 - 15 January 2022. Press performances are 19 - 21 October 7.30pm. Reviews are under embargo until midnight on 21 October.