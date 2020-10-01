Lesley Joseph, Dianne Pilkington, Joseph Millson and More Star in DISTANCED. Written and Directed by Mark Goldthorp

Distanced. the series will be released for free on YouTube every Friday beginning on 9 October.

Distanced. is a series of intimate scenes set during lockdown which will be released for free on YouTube every Friday starting on the 9th October, featuring some of the industry's best loved names.

Written and Directed by Mark Goldthorp (Mary Poppins, Matilda, Sunset Boulevard) and filmed & edited by Alex Bourne (Annie, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You), the scenes released will reflect life as it was during lockdown, and going into the 'new normal'. Exploring both the isolation and connection that has come with the pandemic, Distanced will explore what life was like, and how our interactions have changed over the course of 2020.

Writer and Director Mark Goldthorp says-

'I wanted to create something during lockdown that would bring together the brilliant actors I know and reflect the world we've been forced into. This seemed like the ideal way with 'Zoom' being the chosen method of communication, I loved the idea of being a fly on the wall observing these intimate conversations'

The first scene will be released on Friday 9th October 12pm. 'Unsaid', will star Joseph Millson and Sarah-Jane Potts. The theme for the series 'The Space Between' is performed by Patrick Smyth and written by Mark Goldthorp.

Distanced. will feature Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein) Joseph Millson (Casino Royale, The Last Kingdom, Mary Poppins) Dianne Pilkington (Young Frankenstein, Wicked, Mamma Mia), Carley Stenson (Hollyoaks, Shrek, Legally Blonde), Sarah-Jane Potts (Waterloo Road, Sugar Rush, Holby City), Amy Griffiths (Mary Poppins, London Road), Delroy Atkinson (Book of Mormon, Avenue Q, Sylvia), Kirsty Hoiles (Mamma Mia, Adrian Mole, Les Miserables) Shelley Williams (Daddy Cool, The House of Lords), Nathanael Campbell (Come From Away), Jason Kajdi (Our House, Mary Poppins) and Alexandra Doar (Joseph UK Tour).

