Lee Mead, Alice Fearn, and Aimie Atkinson Join Cassidy Janson For December's 'Ronnie's Cabaret Brunches'

Nestled in the heart of Soho since 1959, the world-famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club has always stood shoulder to shoulder with its West End theatreland neighbours. But it's not just the location that binds the two. Musical theatre has long had a powerful affinity with jazz, from Gershwin's Porgy and Bess to John Kander's Chicago, it has welcomed the swinging syncopation, the thrilling saxophones and hot brass that lend productions a certain razzle dazzle. Indeed, many of Ronnie's regular performers play in the big shows around town.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of loosening its grip on the world of entertainment, and most theatres remain closed, Ronnie Scott's will honour this historical relationship between jazz and musical theatre.

On Saturday 5 December, Ronnie Scott's launches a brand-new weekly show, All That Jazz! Ronnie's Cabaret Brunches hosted by West End leading lady and 2020 Olivier award-winner, Cassidy Janson (Beautiful, Chess, & Juliet). Cassidy's hosting duties follows the success of her sold out, headline show at the club this year, and the 2019 release of her debut solo 'Cassidy'. Each week, Cassidy invites a special West End star, most of whom have been unable to perform since March, to join her for a musical theatre celebration.

Expect high energy show tunes, classic cabaret numbers, big belting ballads and jazz standards from the finest singers in town. Despite everything happening in the world right now, the show really must go on!

December 5th - Lee Mead

Having shot to prominence playing Joseph in the West End's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat after winning the BBC series 'Any Dream Will Do' , Lee Mead has gone on to release five albums and take on numerous, highly acclaimed leading West End roles including Wicked, Legally Blonde: The Musical, Chitty, Chitty Bang Bang alongside a role in BBC One dramas, Casualty and Holby City. He's also appeared as Prince Charming in Cinderella at the London Palladium alongside Julian Clary and Paul O'Grady, and most recently, fulfilled a childhood ambition by performing in front of the Royal Family at the Royal Albert Hall 'Festival of Remembrance Concert'.

December 12 - Alice Fearn

From her first role as understudying Laura Fairlie in Woman in White to becoming one of London's most recent green witch, Elphaba, in London's West End production of Wicked, Alice Fearn has garnered accolades throughout her career as both actress and singer. Other credits include Princess Aurora in Awaking Beauty, alongside roles in Annie Get Your Gun and Shrek The Musical to name a few. Currently she can be seen playing Captain Beverley Bass & Others in the Olivier Award winning musical Come From Away. Alice has sung in several feature films including Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Mamma Mia, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Cats, Life Of Pi and many more. She was guest singer on two Michael Ball tours as well as backing vocalist for Josh Groban and Russell Watson.

December 19th - Aimie Atkinson

Aimie Atkinson is an Olivier Award nominated actress, winner of the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre and recording artist. She has starred in shows such as In the Heights, Dirty Dancing, Wizard of Oz, Zorro The Musical but maybe most known for her portrayal of Katherine Howard in the original cast of Six The Musical. She is currently playing Vivian Ward in the West End production of Pretty Woman, The Musical. Aimie released her debut album 'Step Inside Love' in 2017.

All That Jazz! Ronnie's Cabaret Brunches runs from 11am until 2pm. Tickets are £60/£55 pp which includes a delicious 2 course brunch as well as two cocktails from Ronnie's renowned cocktail list (think Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and more!)

To book visit ronniescotts.co.uk or call the box office on 020 7439 0747.

