Leaders in UK Theatre Discuss the Impact of the Lockdown

The BBC has reported that theaters in the UK, including The Young Vic, the Royal Court and more, are concerned for the future of live theater, and are working to find a solution on the safest and best ways to keep theater going.

Read the full story HERE.

Young Vic artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah's discussed the struggle that theatres are facing: "Right now we're at the tourniquet stage...We're trying to stem the bleeding.

"Then we're going to have to stand up, and then we're going to have to run. And we're going to need help at each stage in order to get back to - not even the way it was, but to get back to something that is sustainable and safe."

Artistic director of the Royal Court, Vicky Featherstone shared:

"We keep coming up with different scenarios for when we could open and how we could open, and we alight on one thing, and then that slips...The closest I can imagine being able to invite a full capacity audience is around January."

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You