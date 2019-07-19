Layton Williams and Shane Richie To Star In National Tour Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the smash-hit, critically acclaimed West End musical is to embark on its first UK tour in 2020. Initial casting includes West End star Layton Williams as Jamie New and EastEnders' much-loved Shane Richie as Hugo / Loco Chanelle. Both Layton and Shane will be reprising their roles from the West End production. The tour commences in February 2020 in Sheffield, where the show is set and first opened four years ago.

Layton Williams said:

"I've loved my time in the West End but am beyond excited to be playing Jamie on tour! This will be my 6th tour and I can't wait to come back to some of my favourite venues with this beautiful show. I hope you'll welcome me back with open arms as we share this beautiful story and spread love across the U.K! See you's soon..."

Shane Richie said:

"I had such a fantastic time playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End, so when I was offered the chance to be involved in the touring production I jumped at the opportunity to get back into those heels! I believe this show has such an important message for younger and older generations I'm excited to be taking it to a larger audience around the UK."

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said:

"Since Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened in early 2017 at the Sheffield Crucible, written by a virgin British musical theatre writing team and performed by a large cast of mostly new faces, all our dreams for the show have come true. We are a hit! In November we will be starting our third year in the West End! The movie is currently shooting in Sheffield! We have won awards! Now we are going to be playing 20 cities nationwide led by two of our brilliant West End stars, the superb Layton Williams as Jamie and the wonderful Shane Richie as Hugo / Loco Chanelle. Fittingly, we are looking forward to opening our national tour back at its home in Sheffield on the 4th anniversary of its first performance."

Layton Williams plays Jamie New. Layton is one of the most exciting talents in UK theatre. He has been playing Jamie New in the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie since January 2019. Layton recently performed as Angel in the UK Tour of much-loved musical Rent, for which he received great reviews and in the Sheffield Crucible production of Kiss Me, Kate.

On screen Layton is known for playing the character Kylie in the BBC's Beautiful People, and for playing the lead alongside Jack Whitehall in the critically acclaimed BBC comedy Bad Education and follow up film.

Layton began his career as one of the boys who played the title role in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical. He then went on to star as the original Young Michael Jackson in Thriller. Further theatre credits include the role of Seaweed in Hairspray and the touring production of Matthew Bourne's The Car Man.

Layton is an anti-bullying and LGBTQ+ activist.

Shane Richie plays Hugo/Loco Chanelle has had a hugely successful career in theatre, film and television spanning four decades and is a regular fixture on primetime television. He is best known for his role as Alfie Moon in the BBC's EastEnders which he first started playing in 2002 and for which he has won several industry awards and accolades including Best Actor at the Rose d'Or Television Festival.

His extensive television drama credits include Oliver Twist (BBC), New Tricks (BBC), We're Doomed: The Dad's Army Story (BBC), What We Did on Our Holidays (ITV), The Good Samaritan (ITV), As Good As It Gets (ITV), Skins (CH4), Moving On (BBC), Minder (CH5), Redwater (BBC), Benidorm (ITV) and Claude (Disney). He has also hosted television shows including Lucky Numbers (ITV), The Shane Richie Experience (ITV), Win, Lose or Draw (ITV), Don't Forget the Lyrics! (SKY1), Reflex (BBC) and Win Your Wish List (BBC).

On stage Shane has starred in Grease (West End), One Flew over The Cuckoo's Nest (UK Tour), Scrooge: The Musical (UK Tour), Lone Star and Private Wars (Kings Head Theatre). He also played the leads in Peter James' The Perfect Murder and Not Dead Enough. Shane co-wrote and co-produced the UK tour of Boogie Nights which went on to a sell-out season at the Savoy Theatre in the West End. Film roles include Macbeth (CH4), The Reverend (Burn Hand Film), Prisoners of the Sun (Miromar Entertainment) and Flushed Away (Dreamworks Animation).

In 2003 Shane wrote the No.1 autobiography and The Sunday Times best seller Rags to Richie. In the same year he released the No.1 record I'm Your Man for BBC Children In Need. In 2017 Shane's album A Country Soul made it to No.1, securing his position as the UK's biggest selling country artist.

Further casting to be announced.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

8 February - 29 February 2020

Website: www.sheffieldtheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

3 March - 7 March 2020

Website: www.capitaltheatres.com

Box Office: 0131 529 6000

Derngate Theatre, Northampton

10 March - 14 March 2020

Website: www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Box Office: 01604 624 811

The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

16 March - 21 March 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 3011

The Marlowe, Canterbury

23 March - 28 March 2020

Website: www.marlowetheatre.com

Box Office: 01227 787787

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

30 March - 4 April 2020

Website: www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

Theatre Royal, Brighton

6 April - 11 April 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 7650

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

20 April - 25 April 2020

Website: www.trch.co.uk

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

28 April - 2 May 2020

Website: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Box Office: 01224 641122

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

5 May - 9 May 2020

Website: www.venuecymru.co.uk

Box Office: 01492 872000

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

12 May - 16 May 2020

Website: www.mayflower.org.uk

Box Office: 02380 711811

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

18 May - 23 May 2020

Website: www.wmc.org.uk

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

On general sale 5 August 2019

Theatre Royal, Norwich

1 June - 6 June 2020

Website: www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Box Office: 01603 63 00 00

On sale soon

King's Theatre, Glasgow

8 June - 13 June 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 7648

Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool

16 June - 20 June 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 3017

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

23 June - 27 June 2017

Website: www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 01902 42 92 12

The Curve, Leicester

29 June - 4 July 2020

Website: www.curveonline.co.uk

Box Office: 0116 242 3595

The New Victoria, Woking

6 July - 11 July 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.co.uk

Box Office: 0844 871 7645

Leeds Grand Theatre, Leeds

13 July - 18 July 2020

Website: www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

The Lowry, Salford

21 July - 1 August 2020

Website: www.thelowry.com

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

Koninklijk Theater Carré, Amsterdam

4 August - 16 August 2020

Website: www.carre.nl

Box Office: 0900 - 25 25 255





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You